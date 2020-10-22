SmartDV Appoints Karthik Gopal as Asia General Manager

Experienced Business Transformation Leader Will Drive Growth in 2021 and Beyond

SAN JOSE, CALIF. –– October 22, 2020 –– SmartDV™ Technologies, the Proven and Trusted choice for Verification and Design Intellectual Property (IP), today appointed Karthik Gopal to the newly created role general manager of Asia.

Gopal will have responsibility for sales and operations in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. He reports to Barry Lazow, senior vice president of worldwide sales, marketing and business development. “Karthik is an exceptionally good fit to lead SmartDV sales efforts in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan,” remarks Lazow. “With his skills as a business transformation leader with cross-functional and cross-domain experience in the APAC market, we expect to grow our business substantially in 2021 and beyond.”

Previously, Gopal worked for L&T Technology Services as country head in Greater China. Prior to L&T, he was employed by Infosys where he began as an engineer and went on to lead engineering services for Asia and manage operations for China where he scaled operations from 600 to 3600 employees.

About SmartDV

SmartDV™ Technologies is the Proven and Trusted choice for Design and Verification IP with the best customer service from more than 250 experienced ASIC and SoC design and verification engineers. SmartDV offers high-quality standard protocol Design and Verification IP for simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA) prototyping, post-silicon validation, formal property verification and RISC-V CPU verification. All of its Design and Verification IP solutions can be rapidly customized to meet specific customer design needs. The result is Proven and Trusted Design and Verification IP used in hundreds of networking, storage, automotive, bus, MIPI and display chip projects throughout the global electronics industry. SmartDV is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with U.S. headquarters in San Jose, Calif.





