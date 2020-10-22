GlobalFoundries Offers Ambitious Tech Plans, While Eying an IPO
By Anton Shilov, EETimes (October 21, 2020)
GlobalFoundries has a unified growth vision for the whole company as well as local strategies to develop its major manufacturing clusters in Asia, Europe, and the U.S. The industry’s third largest contract maker of semiconductors believes that it is on the right track with its specialty technology strategy, which it believes will eventually lead to net profitability. The company plans to continue expanding its production capacities and introduce process technologies that are relevant for high-volume, long-lifecycle devices. Europe has a special place in GlobalFoundries’s strategy, so it makes sense to take a look at the state of things here.
