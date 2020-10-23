Mentor receives 2020 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year awards for EDA solutions

October 23, 2020 -- Mentor, a Siemens business, today announced it has been recognized by TSMC as a recipient of two 2020 OIP Partner of the Year awards for EDA solutions. The awards honor TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) ecosystem partners like Mentor for demonstrating excellence in next-generation system-on-chip (SoC) and 3DIC design enablement over the past year.

The title of OIP Partner of the Year is awarded to partner companies achieving the highest standards of design, development and technology implementation to accelerate silicon innovation. Mentor plans to continue working with TSMC to enable next-generation SoC and 3DIC designs with certified solutions supporting TSMC’s latest technologies.

For this year’s achievements, TSMC recognized Mentor in the categories of “Joint Development of 3DIC Design Productivity Solution” and “Joint Development of 3nm Design Infrastructure”.

“I’m pleased to congratulate Mentor as the winner of these two 2020 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year awards for EDA solutions,” said Suk Lee, senior director of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “They are a recognition of our continued partnership in addressing customers’ design challenges and extending the development of our design platforms for smartphone, HPC, automotive, AI/ML and IoT applications.”

Mentor earned the 3DIC Design Productivity award due to its expanded support for TSMC’s 2.5/3D offering with Mentor’s Xpedition™ software platform, including Xpedition Substrate Integrator for design planning and netlisting, and Xpedition Package Designer for substrate layout, which is now enhanced to meet TSMC’s requirements for the latest variant of InFO. In addition, Mentor’s Calibre® platform 3DSTACK technology has expanded its support of inter-die port connectivity check for TSMC offerings with support for the latest variant of CoWoS®, as the increasing complexity of customer designs require further analysis capabilities.

TSMC also recognized Mentor for certifying many of its flagship EDA portfolios to run on TSMC’s bleeding-edge 3nm process technology. The Mentor offerings now certified for TSMC’s N3 process include the Analog FastSPICE™ platform, which provides leading-edge circuit verification for nanometer analog, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal, memory and custom digital circuits, as well as Mentor’s Calibre® nmPlatform, which is the global IC verification industry leader.

“Mentor is pleased and honored that our long history of collaboration with TSMC has once again resulted in OIP Partner of the Year recognition,” said Michael Buehler-Garcia, vice president of Product Management for Calibre Design Solutions at Mentor. “As our mutual customers continue to develop higher complexity designs, TSMC and Mentor stand ready to deliver the advanced platforms customers need to bring these increasingly sophisticated designs to life.”

Additional information about TSMC’s 2020 OIP Partner of the Year Awards is available at the TSMC Press Center.

