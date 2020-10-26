North American Semiconductor Equipment Industry Posts September 2020 Billings
MILPITAS, Calif. — October 22, 2020 — North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $2.75 billion in billings worldwide in September 2020 (three-month average basis), according to the September Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI. The billings figure is 3.6 percent higher than the final August 2020 level of 2.65 billion, and is 40.3 percent higher than the September 2019 billings level of $1.96 billion.
The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars."September billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers mark another month of growth,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “The semiconductor industry remains resilient despite challenges posed by the pandemic and geopolitical tensions.”
|
|
Billings
|
Year-Over-Year
|
April 2020
|
$2,281.3
|
18.7%
|
May 2020
|
$2,343.3
|
13.5%
|
June 2020
|
$2,317.7
|
14.4%
|
July 2020
|
$2,575.3
|
26.7%
|
August 2020 (final)
|
$2,653.3
|
32.5%
|
September 2020 (prelim)
|
$2,747.7
|
40.3%
Source: SEMI (www.semi.org), October 2020
SEMI publishes a monthly North American Billings report and issues the Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) report in collaboration with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ). The WWSEMS report currently reports billings by 24 equipment segments and by seven end market regions. SEMI also has a long history of tracking semiconductor industry fab investments in detail on a company-by-company and fab-by-fab basis in its World Fab Forecast and SEMI FabView databases. These powerful tools provide access to spending forecasts, capacity ramp, technology transitions, and other information for over 1,000 fabs worldwide. For an overview of available SEMI market data, please visit www.semi.org/en/MarketInfo.
The data contained in this release were compiled by David Powell, Inc., an independent financial services firm, without audit, from data submitted directly by the participants. SEMI and David Powell, Inc. assume no responsibility for the accuracy of the underlying data.
About SEMI
SEMI® connects more than 2,400 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org to learn more
|
