intoPIX releases a new range of 8K TICO-XS IP-cores supporting the JPEG XS standard
High quality, ultra-low latency, no costly memory usage andmanageable 8K connectivity with the new intoPIX cores
Mont-Saint-Guibert, October 29, 2020 – intoPIX, leading provider of innovative compression solutions for audio-visual applications, today announces the release, with direct availability, of 8K TICO-XS encoder and decoder IP-Cores.
“8K seems out of reach and requires very high throughput bandwidth, unreasonably larger memory buffers, high-end cables or 100GbE network interfaces” says Justine Hecq, Product Owner of the TICO-XS IP-cores. “Our new cores enable manufacturers to manage and transport seamlessly 8K on COTS infrastructures.” With these new IP-cores, there is no need to compromise on quality using lower frame rate, irreversible data-loss technics with heavy processing and additional delays.
Supporting the JPEG XS ISO Standard, the cores can target mid-range FPGA families – from Intel & Xilinx - or ASIC with low gate count. The cores include the following attributes:
- No compromise on quality: It is visually lossless, as defined in the JPEG XS standard and it supports the complete UHDTV2 specifications.
- No perceptible delay: Encoding/decoding are performed in less than ONE millisecond intotal.
- No costly memory usage: The light line buffers are handled in the internal RAMs.
- Embedded 2-level downscaler in the decoder: HD & 4K resolutions can be extracted from the 8Kcompressed stream without any additional processing.
- Manageable streams: 8K compressed flow can be transported over limited datainterfaces – down to 2.5Gb or 10Gb Ethernet for example.
Line-based latency has your delay issues covered: with a maximum of 32-line delay end-to-end, you can envision multiple compression stages in your workflow while keeping the overall latency imperceptible. Artifact-free 8K video quality is achieved at a compression ratio up to 16:1.
The 8K BOM stays under control: the cores are so small that manufacturers can already have an FPGA where the 8K cores will fit, and they will not require memory controllers or external DDR. The 8K cores are covering various needs and uses cases, supporting up to 8192x4320, 60fps or 120fps, 4:4:4, 4:2:2 and monochrome.
Handily completed with CPU and GPU implementations, the intoPIX 8K solutions are the key to get the best of 8K without compromises. The new 8K IP-Cores are shipping now. Feel free to contact intoPIX or to visit our website for more information, the intoPIX team is committed to bridge our world to the 8K world !
About intoPIX
intoPIX is a leading technology provider of innovative compression, image processing and security solutions. We deliver unique FPGA/ASIC IP cores and efficient software solution (on CPU & GPU) to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience. Our solutions enable the Broadcast industry to build new bandwidth-efficient live production workflows, reducing operating costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, enabling remote production and preserving always the lowest latency and the highest quality.
More information on www.intopix.com
