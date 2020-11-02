Q3 Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 11 Percent Compared to Q2
Worldwide sales in September up 4.5 percent month-to-month, 5.8 percent year-to-year
WASHINGTON—Oct. 30, 2020—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors totaled $113.6 billion during the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 11.0 percent over the previous quarter and 5.8 percent more than the third quarter of 2019. Global sales for the month of September 2020 were $37.9 billion, an increase of 4.5 percent over last month’s total and 5.8 percent more than sales from September 2019. All monthly sales numbers are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 95 percent of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.
“The global semiconductor industry posted solid sales in the third quarter of 2020, reflecting normal seasonal trends and increased demand for semiconductor-enabled products, but significant market uncertainty remains due to the pandemic and other macroeconomic factors,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Sales into the Americas remained strong in September, increasing by more than 20 percent year-to-year, and sales increased on a month-to-month basis across all major regional markets.”
Regionally, sales increased on a month-to-month basis in China (7.9 percent), Asia Pacific/Al Other (3.3 percent), Europe (3.3. percent), the Americas (2.2 percent), and Japan (1.5 percent). On a year-to-year basis, sales increased in the Americas (20.1 percent), China (6.5 percent), and Asia Pacific/All Other (2.9 percent), but decreased in Japan (-1.8 percent) and Europe (-9.8 percent).
For comprehensive monthly semiconductor sales data and detailed WSTS forecasts, consider purchasing the WSTS Subscription Package. For detailed historical information about the global semiconductor industry and market, consider ordering the SIA Databook.
About SIA
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America’s top export industries and a key driver of America’s economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. Semiconductors – the tiny chips that enable modern technologies – power incredible products and services that have transformed our lives and our economy. The semiconductor industry directly employs nearly a quarter of a million workers in the United States, and U.S. semiconductor company sales totaled $193 billion in 2019. SIA represents 95 percent of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.
About WSTS
World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.
