Silicon Wafer Shipments Slip in Third Quarter 2020 but Strong for Year
MILPITAS, Calif. — Nov. 2, 2020 — Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments contracted 0.5% to 3,135 million square inches in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of the year but registered a 6.9% increase from the 2,932 million square inches shipped one year ago during the same quarter, according to the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) in its quarterly analysis of the silicon wafer industry.
"After a strong rebound in the first half of 2020, global silicon wafer shipments in the third quarter were flat to the previous quarter,” said Neil Weaver, chairman of SEMI SMG and vice president of Product Development and Applications Engineering at Shin Etsu Handotai America.
Silicon Area Shipment Trends - Semiconductor Applications Only
Millions of Square Inches
|
2Q 2019
|
3Q 2019
|
4Q 2019
|
1Q 2020
|
2Q 2020
|
3Q 2020
|
Total
|
2,983
|
2,932
|
2,844
|
2,920
|
3,152
|
3,135
Source: SEMI (www.semi.org), November 2020
All data cited in this release includes polished silicon wafers such as virgin test wafers and epitaxial silicon wafers, as well as non-polished silicon wafers shipped to end users.
Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for semiconductors, which, in turn, are vital components of virtually all electronics goods, including computers, telecommunications products, and consumer electronics. The highly engineered thin, round disks are produced in various diameters – from one inch to 12 inches – and serve as the substrate material on which most semiconductor devices, or chips, are fabricated.
The SMG is a sub-committee of the SEMI Electronic Materials Group (EMG) and is open to SEMI members involved in manufacturing polycrystalline silicon, monocrystalline silicon or silicon wafers (e.g., as cut, polished, epi). The purpose of the SMG is to facilitate collective efforts on issues related to the silicon industry including the development of market information and statistics about the silicon industry and the semiconductor market.
For more information, please visit SEMI Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipment Statistics.
About SEMI
SEMI® connects more than 2,400 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Association Partners, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org to learn more
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Second Quarter 2020 Silicon Wafer Shipments Up Over First-Quarter and Year-Ago Volumes
- Third Quarter Silicon Wafer Shipments Increase, Set New Quarterly Record
- Third Quarter 2017 Silicon Wafer Shipments Increase Quarter-Over-Quarter; another Quarterly Record
- Slight Increase in Third Quarter 2014 Silicon Wafer Shipments
- Slight Decline in Third Quarter 2013 Silicon Wafer Shipments
Breaking News
- Silicon Wafer Shipments Slip in Third Quarter 2020 but Strong for Year
- Telink and Andes Announce the TLSR9 SoC with RISC-V Processor
- Sondrel announces tape-out of its largest chip design
- Q3 Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 11 Percent Compared to Q2
- Samsung and VeriSilicon Enable Blaize to Meet Aggressive Time-to-Market Goals for New AI Edge Processor
Most Popular
- Broadcom Overtakes Qualcomm for First Place While Nvidia Scores Highest YoY Growth in 2Q20 Revenue Ranking of Global Top Ten IC Design Companies, Says TrendForce
- AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry's High Performance Computing Leader
- Marvell to Acquire Inphi - Accelerating Growth and Leadership in Cloud and 5G Infrastructure
- Samsung and VeriSilicon Enable Blaize to Meet Aggressive Time-to-Market Goals for New AI Edge Processor
- Xilinx Introduces Breakthrough Zynq RFSoC DFE for Mass 5G Radio Deployments
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page