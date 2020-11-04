250MHz Multi-channel High Speed Analog Front-End (AFE) for LiDAR, 5G and imaging
55 BCDLite Solution Positions GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Continued Leadership in Audio Amplifiers for Mobile Devices
With more than 3 billion units shipped, GF’s 55 BCDLite solution is featured in five of seven of today’s leading top-tier premium smartphones
Singapore, November 4, 2020 – GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®), the world’s leading specialty foundry, announced at its Global Technology Conference (GTC) Asia event that it has shipped more than 3 billion units of its 55 BCDLite® specialized semiconductor solution, which is found in five of the seven leading top-tier smartphones currently on the market.
Built on GF’s proven 55nm platform, the 55 BCDLite specialty solution is optimized to provide superior audio amplifier performance for mobile audio applications across a range of voltages, from 0.9V to 30V. With its finely tuned combination of low-power logic, best-in-class low drain-source on resistance, and advanced power monitoring, the 55 BCDLite solution offers outstanding audio quality as well as longer battery life, integration and area efficiency, and embedded memory features.
BCDLite has been in volume production since Q4 2018, and is manufactured at both GF’s Fab 1 in Dresden, Germany, and GF’s Fab 7 in Singapore.
“The global smartphone market continues to give consumers exciting new form factors and continued innovations in audio and haptic user experiences,” said Jason Rhode, CEO of Cirrus Logic. “GlobalFoundries has been a great partner for Cirrus Logic for many years and their continued innovation in 55 BCDLite positions us for even greater growth and success in the years ahead.”
“So much of what you love about your smartphone – great sound, sharp display, reliable connectivity, and more – is enabled by GlobalFoundries silicon. We are the clear leader in specialty semiconductor solutions for the mobile phone market,” said Bami Bastani, senior vice president of Mobile and Wireless Infrastructure at GF. “Our 55 BCDLite solution, with its rich offering of features optimized specifically to address the requirements of mobile audio, is accelerating this leadership. We are pleased to be a longtime partner of a company as innovative and dynamic as Cirrus Logic, and we look forward to working with them to stay at the cutting edge of mobile audio.”
In addition to audio amplifiers, GF customers are leveraging the performance, and small size of 55 BCDLite for other power management applications including cellular and wi-fi power amplifiers, interface and authentication for battery charging, audio haptics, and more.
GF’s most advanced analog and power solution, 55 BCDLite builds upon the proven success of GF’s 180 UHV, 180 BCDLite, 130 BCD, and 130 BCDLite offerings. Each of these solutions enables effective product development with cost-effective integration of diverse functionality and best-in-class power devices across a wide range of operating voltages, with a robust IP ecosystem and wide range of available post-fab turnkey services.
Learn more about GF’s 55 BCDLite solution here. Learn more about all of GF’s analog and power solutions here.
About GF
GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) is the world’s leading specialty foundry. GF delivers differentiated feature-rich solutions that enable its customers to develop innovative products for high-growth market segments. GF provides a broad range of platforms and features with a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF has the flexibility and agility to meet the dynamic needs of customers across the globe. GF is owned by Mubadala Investment Company. For more information, visit www.globalfoundries.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- 28HV Solution Accelerates GLOBALFOUNDRIES Leadership in OLED Display Drivers for Mobile Devices
- MIPI Alliance Updates its MIPI SLIMbus Specification to Advance Audio System Performance in Mobile and Mobile-Influenced Devices
- MIPI Alliance Introduces MIPI SoundWire, a Comprehensive Audio Interface for Mobile and Mobile-Influenced Devices
- Dolphin Integration PWM audio DAC at 55 nm densest ever for STB and wireless audio devices
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES Unveils FinFET Transistor Architecture Optimized for Next-Generation Mobile Devices
Breaking News
- eMemory NeoFuse IP Qualified on GLOBALFOUNDRIES Advanced High Voltage Platform for OLED Applications
- New Wave Design and Verification Appoints New President
- 300mm Fab Spending to Boom Through 2023 With Two Record Highs, SEMI Reports
- Imagination's new BXS GPU enables automotive graphics in Texas Instruments processor family
- 28FDSOI "SoC White Box" SERDES & Controller IPs' are available for immediate licensing
Most Popular
- Telink and Andes Announce the TLSR9 SoC with RISC-V Processor
- Cadence Custom/AMS Flow Certified for the Samsung Foundry 3nm Advanced Process Technology for Early Design Starts
- Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect Products Licensed by Bosch for Multiple Automotive Chips
- Imagination's new BXS GPU enables automotive graphics in Texas Instruments processor family
- Q3 Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 11 Percent Compared to Q2
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page