GUC Monthly Sales Report - Oct 2020

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- Nov 5, 2020 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Oct 2020 were NT$ 930 million, decreased 33.9% month-over-month and increased 2.3% year-over-year. Net sales for January through October 2020 totaled NT$10,555 million, increased 26.8% compared to the same period in 2019.



GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)



Net Sales 2020 2019 MoM (%) YoY (%) Oct 930,002 909,109 -33.9% 2.3% Year to Date 10,555,189 8,322,246 N/A 26.8%

Note: Year 2020 figures have not been audited.

GUC Oct 2020 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)



Product Items Net Sales % ASIC 605,738 65 NRE 305,601 33 Others 18,663 2 Total 930,002 100

Note: Year 2020 figures have not been audited.

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.





