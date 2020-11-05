250MHz Multi-channel High Speed Analog Front-End (AFE) for LiDAR, 5G and imaging
GUC Monthly Sales Report - Oct 2020
Hsinchu, Taiwan -- Nov 5, 2020 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Oct 2020 were NT$ 930 million, decreased 33.9% month-over-month and increased 2.3% year-over-year. Net sales for January through October 2020 totaled NT$10,555 million, increased 26.8% compared to the same period in 2019.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2020
|2019
|MoM (%)
|YoY (%)
|Oct
|930,002
|909,109
|-33.9%
|2.3%
|Year to Date
|10,555,189
|8,322,246
|N/A
|26.8%
Note: Year 2020 figures have not been audited.
GUC Oct 2020 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|ASIC
|605,738
|65
|NRE
|305,601
|33
|Others
|18,663
|2
|Total
|930,002
|100
Note: Year 2020 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.
