Silex Insight delivers state-of-the-art security features to the award-winning Secure Vault technology from Silicon Labs

November 10, 2020 -- Silex Insight, a leading provider of embedded security IP cores, has entered into an agreement with Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world to contribute their security enclave IP (called eSecure) as part of the award-winning Secure Vault technology.

The security landscape is rapidly ever-changing, and IoT developers face increasing pressure to step up device security and meet evolving regulatory requirements. Silicon Labs includes the eSecure from Silex Insight in their Secure Vault to simplify development, accelerate time-to-market and help device makers to make products future-proof by taking advantage of the most advanced integrated hardware security protection IP tool box available today for IoT wireless SoCs.

The eSecure IP platform contributes to the award-winning embedded Secure Enclave, Hardware Root-of-Trust solution providing Secure Boot, and system integrity by ensuring execution of authenticated software, device authentication, cryptographic acceleration plus generation and storage of secure keys and secret information.

“The Silex Insight’s eSecure IP platform delivers great value, aligning well with our needs given its ability to be very scalable and flexible,” said Sharon Hagi, Chief Security Officer at Silicon Labs. “Our Secure Vault products are the first silicon with an embedded radio to achieve, PSA Certified Level 2, highlighting Silex Insight’s robust security architecture. In addition to the eSecure secure enclave, we are also using cryptographic processor IPs from Silex Insight given to their efficiency when it comes to extreme low power and performance with respect to the overall silicon area.”

“We appreciate the fact that our embedded security IP solutions are valued by the market for being world’s leading in flexibility and scalability, ultra-high speed performance and compact footprint.” said Pieter Willems, VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Silex Insight. “It is exciting to know that our eSecure IP platform in Silicon Labs Secure Vault technology is playing a role delivering secure IoT devices all over the world.”

The two companies will continue their collaboration on future solutions designed for secure communication for IoT products.

About Silex Insight

Silex Insight is a recognized market-leading independent supplier of Security IP solutions for embedded systems and custom OEM solutions for AVoIP/Video IP codec. The security platforms and solutions from Silex Insight include flexible and high-performance crypto engines which are easy to integrate and an eSecure IP module that provides a complete security solution for all platforms. For custom OEM solutions for AVoIP/Video IP codec, Silex Insight provides high-end image and video compression solutions for distributing low latency, 4K HDR video over IP. Development take place at the headquarters near Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, please visit www.silexinsight.com





