TSMC October 2020 Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Nov. 10, 2020 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenues for October 2020: On a consolidated basis, revenues for October 2020 were approximately NT$119.30 billion, a decrease of 6.5 percent from September 2020 and an increase of 12.5 percent from October 2019. Revenues for January through October 2020 totaled NT$1,097.02 billion, an increase of 27.7 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

TSMC October Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues October 2020 119,303 September 2020 127,585 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % (6.5) October 2019 106,040 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 12.5 January to October 2020 1,097,024 January to October 2019 858,788 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 27.7





