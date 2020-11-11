TSMC October 2020 Revenue Report
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Nov. 10, 2020 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenues for October 2020: On a consolidated basis, revenues for October 2020 were approximately NT$119.30 billion, a decrease of 6.5 percent from September 2020 and an increase of 12.5 percent from October 2019. Revenues for January through October 2020 totaled NT$1,097.02 billion, an increase of 27.7 percent compared to the same period in 2019.
TSMC October Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|October 2020
|119,303
|September 2020
|127,585
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|(6.5)
|October 2019
|106,040
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|12.5
|January to October 2020
|1,097,024
|January to October 2019
|858,788
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|27.7
