Arteris IP Achieves Major Milestone: 150th Licensee

Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect leader’s customers have designed over 250 Arteris IP connected systems-on-chip (SoCs) which shipped in over 3 Billion systems

CAMPBELL, Calif. – November 17, 2020 – Arteris IP, the world’s leading supplier of innovative, silicon-proven network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property, today announced that 150 companies have licensed its NoC interconnect IP. The world’s number one automotive supplier, Bosch, has the distinction of being the company’s 150th customer. Bosch’s license of Arteris FlexNoC Interconnect IP and the accompanying Resilience Package was recently announced (see, “Arteris® IP FlexNoC® Interconnect Products Licensed by Bosch for Multiple Automotive Chips”).

“As artificial intelligence and machine learning, autonomous driving and 5G have driven innovation and complexity in system-on-chip semiconductor design, Arteris IP has cemented its leadership position as the industry standard for network-on-chip interconnect IP,” said Linley Gwennap, principal analyst at The Linley Group and editor-in-chief of Microprocessor Report. “Arteris IP’s growth and leading market position is the result of its ability to optimize on-chip dataflow performance, power consumption, and die area while continuously delivering novel, state-of-the-art technology to the highest growth segments of the semiconductor industry."

Arteris IP announced the signing of its 100th customer in summer 2018, 15 years after the company’s founding in 2003. Earning the business of 50 additional customers to reach 150 took only two and a half years. (See, “Arteris IP Achieves Major Milestone: 100th Customer”)

“Despite the COVID-19 crisis, Arteris IP continues to experience record-breaking growth in new customers, which is a strong leading indicator of the strength and resilience of customer companies developing system-on-chip semiconductors,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris IP. “As we gain customers, we have worked hard to serve their needs to retain them and help them gain competitive advantage from using our interconnect products. Reaching 150 licensees is a major milestone and we look forward to reaching the 200 new customer milestone over the next few years.”

About Arteris IP

Arteris IP provides network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor assembly for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Huawei / HiSilicon, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the Ncore® cache coherent and FlexNoC® non-coherent interconnect IP, the CodaCache® standalone last level cache, and optional Resilience Package (ISO 26262 functional safety), FlexNoC AI Package, and PIANO® automated timing closure capabilities. Customer results obtained by using Arteris IP products include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. For more information, visit www.arteris.com.





