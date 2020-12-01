Secure-IC Announces U.S. Subsidiary Opening

The rising leader in embedded cybersecurity solutions expands to the U.S. to bring its operations closer to its customers

Rennes (France), December 1st, 2020 – Secure-IC, the rising leader and the only global provider of end-toend cybersecurity solutions for embedded systems and connected objects, announces today the launch of its first subsidiary in the U.S., Secure-IC Inc., with the main goal of growing business in the area.

Secure-IC’s solutions have already been embedded in hundreds of millions of products such as smartphones, laptops and computers, automotive chipsets, smart grids, passports, for the best technology companies worldwide.

Secure-IC has been pioneering the embedded cybersecurity space for many years through more than 200+ scientific publications, over 40 families of international patents and multiple security standard editions. Headquartered in France, Secure-IC has always paid closed attention to support in the best possible way its customers and offer local services. Back in 2012, the company established its first subsidiary in Singapore, which was followed by an office opening in Japan, in response to the growing demand in the area. Since its creation in 2010, Secure-IC has recorded double-digit annual growth and generates nowadays over 75% of its turnover outside France.

The United States has shown an ever-increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions being the biggest semiconductors market worldwide, pioneering in new application development. Thus, Secure-IC has chosen to continue its international growth and develop its operations there. This new expansion will strengthen Secure- IC’s position as a strong international player in the embedded cybersecurity space with a presence in all 5 continents and 5 offices worldwide.

Hassan Triqui, co-founder and CEO at Secure-IC explains “The decision to open a subsidiary in the USA was a logical step in our business strategy. It is critical for us to be close to our clients and serve them most effectively. Thanks to this new presence we will be able to establish deeper relationship with our American customers and will be better positioned to offer our technologies and services throughout the country.”

The office premises of Secure-IC Inc. will be established at 535 Mission Street, 14th FL., San Francisco, CA 94105. It will offer a local base to drive sales and strengthen the support and service capabilities of Secure-IC in the U.S. As a promise for the future, Secure-IC has chosen the Silicon Valley implementation as one of the most thriving territory for high technology and innovation.

About Secure-IC

With presence and customers across 5 continents, Secure-IC is the rising leader and the only global provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for embedded systems and connected objects.

Driven by a unique approach called PESC (Protect, Evaluate, Service & Certify), Secure-IC positions itself as a partner to support its clients throughout and beyond the IC design process. Relying on innovation and research activities, Secure-IC provides Silicon-proven and cutting-edge protection technologies, integrated Secure Elements and security evaluation platforms to reach compliance with the highest level of certification for different markets (such as automotive, AIoT, defense, payments & transactions, memory & storage, server & cloud).

More information on https://www.secure-ic.com





