Third-Quarter 2020 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Surge 30% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports
MILPITAS, Calif. – December 2, 2020 – Global semiconductor equipment billings surged 30% year-over-year and rose 16% to US$19.4 billion from the prior quarter, SEMI announced today in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report.
|
Region
|
Q32020
|
Q22020
|
Q32019
|
3Q2020 / 2Q2020
|
3Q2020 / 3Q2019
|
China
|
5.62
|
4.59
|
3.44
|
23%
|
63%
|
Taiwan
|
4.75
|
3.51
|
3.90
|
36%
|
22%
|
Korea
|
4.22
|
4.48
|
2.20
|
-6%
|
92%
|
Japan
|
2.24
|
1.72
|
1.67
|
30%
|
34%
|
North America
|
1.37
|
1.64
|
2.49
|
-17%
|
-45%
|
Rest of the World
|
0.60
|
0.37
|
0.76
|
64%
|
-21%
|
Europe
|
0.58
|
0.46
|
0.39
|
25%
|
47%
|
Total
|
19.38
|
16.77
|
14.86
|
16%
|
30%
SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ) gather the data from more 80 global equipment companies that provide monthly reports. Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year change by region:
Source: SEMI (www.semi.org) and SEAJ (www.seaj.or.jp), December 2020
The SEMI Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. A subscription includes three reports:
- Monthly SEMI Billings Report, a perspective on equipment market trends
- Monthly Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS), a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and 24 market segments
- SEMI Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market.
For more information or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Industry Research and Statistics Group at mktstats@semi.org. More information is also available online.
About SEMI
SEMI® connects more than 2,400 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org to learn more
