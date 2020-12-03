Third-Quarter 2020 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Surge 30% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports

MILPITAS, Calif. – December 2, 2020 – Global semiconductor equipment billings surged 30% year-over-year and rose 16% to US$19.4 billion from the prior quarter, SEMI announced today in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report.

Region Q32020 Q22020 Q32019 3Q2020 / 2Q2020 3Q2020 / 3Q2019 China 5.62 4.59 3.44 23% 63% Taiwan 4.75 3.51 3.90 36% 22% Korea 4.22 4.48 2.20 -6% 92% Japan 2.24 1.72 1.67 30% 34% North America 1.37 1.64 2.49 -17% -45% Rest of the World 0.60 0.37 0.76 64% -21% Europe 0.58 0.46 0.39 25% 47% Total 19.38 16.77 14.86 16% 30%

SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ) gather the data from more 80 global equipment companies that provide monthly reports. Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year change by region:

Source: SEMI (www.semi.org) and SEAJ (www.seaj.or.jp), December 2020

