Codasip announces three new RISC‑V Application Processor Cores providing Multi-core and SIMD capability

Munich, Germany – December 4th 2020 – Codasip, the leading supplier of customizable RISC-V® processor IP, today announces three new 64-bit RISC-V application processor cores: the A70XP™ provides support for RISC-V P extensions, and the A70X‑MP™ and A70XP‑MP™ enable the creation of symmetric multi-processor (SMP) systems.

4-core A70X-MP cluster

The RISC-V P extension consists of 331 instructions which can be divided into groups. The A70XP includes a SIMD unit which executes P extension instructions with single-cycle latency. Multi-cycle instructions are pipelined to allow one to be executed every clock cycle. Applications for this core include audio encoding/decoding, sensor fusion, computer vision, and edge AI/ML applications.

The A70X-MP and A70XP-MP cores add multi-core features to the Codasip application processor family, supporting clusters of up to four cores in an SMP configuration. Codasip provides configurable L1 and L2 caches with a scalable microarchitecture. All Codasip application processors – the A70X™, A70XP, A70X-MP, and A70XP-MP – use an AXI external interface and support Linux.

Codasip’s new family of Application RISC-V processors (names beginning with “A”) is based on the same microarchitecture as the A70X (Codasip Bk7). All the Application cores are 64-bit and feature a Floating Point Unit and Atomic instructions. They also support Machine, Supervisor & User privilege modes and have a Memory Management Unit, therefore they are able to run Linux. Like other Codasip RISC-V cores, they are developed using Codasip Studio allowing them to be customized to meet domain-specific requirements.

“We are delighted to extend our range of Codasip RISC-V application processors with cores offering higher performance,” said Karel Masařík, CEO Codasip. “These new cores are the combined work of our new French Design Center and our main R&D Center in Brno. They will be followed by more exciting new products in 2021.”

The A70X core is available today and the other three cores will be available in the first quarter of 2021.

Apart from Application, Codasip offers two processor families for the embedded domain: Small and efficient Low Power Embedded processors (“L”) and more powerful High Performance Embedded processors (“H”). These families are based on the Codasip Bk3 and Bk5 microarchitectures.

Codasip RISC-V Processor portfolio

