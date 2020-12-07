GUC Monthly Sales Report - Nov 2020

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Dec 7, 2020 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Nov 2020 were NT$ 1,026 million, increased 10.3% month-overmonth but decreased 18.3% year-over-year. Net sales for January through November 2020 totaled NT$11,581 million, increased 20.9% compared to the same period in 2019.

GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)

Net Sales 2020 2019 MoM (%) YoY (%) Nov 1,026,025 1,256,029 10.3% -18.3% Year to Date 11,581,214 9,578,275 N/A 20.9%

Note: Year 2020 figures have not been audited.

GUC Nov 2020 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)



Product Items Net Sales % ASIC 667,216 65 NRE 334,685 33 Others 24,124 2 Total 1,026,025 100

Note: Year 2020 figures have not been audited.

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http://www.guc-asic.com) for details.





