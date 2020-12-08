UMC Reports Sales for November 2020
Taipei, Taiwan, December 8, 2020 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of November 2020.
Revenues for November 2020
|
Period
|
2020
|
2019
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
November
|
14,725,559
|
13,891,904
|
+833,655
|
+6.00%
|
Jan.-Nov.
|
161,532,945
|
134,831,609
|
+26,701,336
|
+19.80%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.
|
