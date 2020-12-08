UMC Reports Sales for November 2020

Taipei, Taiwan, December 8, 2020 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of November 2020.

Revenues for November 2020

Period 2020 2019 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) November 14,725,559 13,891,904 +833,655 +6.00% Jan.-Nov. 161,532,945 134,831,609 +26,701,336 +19.80%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated



