CHIPS Alliance to Collaborate with RISC-V to Standardize an Open Unified Memory Leveraging OmniXtend

CHIPS Alliance to highlight OmniXtend advances at RISC-V Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2020 – CHIPS Alliance, the leading consortium advancing common and open hardware for interfaces, processors and systems, today announced that the organization will highlight OmniXtend advances in a presentation at the RISC-V Summit, taking place virtually from Dec. 8-10, 2020. The CHIPS Alliance plans to work with RISC-V International to standardize an open unified memory coherency bus leveraging OmniXtend to foster innovation for data-centric applications.

“As RISC-V is increasingly being considered for high end data center and enterprise applications, there is a need for seamless cache-coherent sharing memory systems,” said Dr. Zvonimir Bandić, Chairman, CHIPS Alliance, and senior director of next-generation platforms architecture at Western Digital. “CHIPS Alliance is cooperating with RISC-V to standardize on a unified memory fabric and leverage OmniXtend, which allows heterogenous systems that use TileLink cache-coherence protocol to share the memory coherently. We see a unique opportunity because RISC-V is freely open, while other architectures don’t open up the coherency bus, with RISC-V we can create an open unified memory standard to accelerate innovation for data-centric, heterogeneous applications.”

Said Mark Himelstein, CTO at RISC-V International: “ISAs do not stand alone. RISC-V needs a robust ecosystem and the OmniXtend roadmap will enable RISC-V members to create systems that deliver coherent, robust and performant solutions spanning the memory and storage hierarchies.”

Dr. Bandić will be presenting the session “OmniXtend: Open Source Cache-coherence over Ethernet” on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 12:30 p.m. PT. The session will discuss OmniXtend, a cache-coherency protocol architecture that exports Tilelink cache-coherence messages on the top of L2 ethernet frames. The presentation will report the results of four RISC-V nodes, each running four independent RISC-V harts, connecting via commercial ethernet switch, and establishing a ccNUMA (cache coherent non-uniform memory access) architecture. The session will also highlight a detailed study of local and non-local (i.e. going through ethernet switch) cache access latencies, and propose several software models for OmniXtend-backed architectures.

Omnixtend will also be discussed in another session at the RISC-V Summit, “Building Cache-coherent Scaleout Systems with Omnixtend” with Atish Patra and Tu Dang at Western Digital on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 3:30 p.m. PT. Atish and Tu will discuss how to provide the necessary support for OmniXtend to build a scalable system with thousands of nodes, since designing, verifying and deploying these scale-out systems in hardware is time consuming. The session will cover a two-fold approach to build and accelerate the development of OmniXtend scale-out systems: an initialization and configuration protocol defining a simple yet race-free approach to setting up multiple OmniXtend nodes during boot, and a software simulation/emulation framework which implements the OmniXtend protocol and an Omnixtend system emulation using Qemu.

The RISC-V Summit will also feature a keynote about the open ecosystem of modern tools, frameworks and platforms that are creating a seamless environment for developers to build advanced ML applications on RISC-V. The session, “Building an Open Edge Machine Learning Ecosystem with RISC-V, Zephyr, TensorFlow Lite Micro and Renode,” will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. PT and will be moderated by Michael Gielda at Antmicro and feature Tim Ansell at Google, Kate Stewart at the Zephyr Project and Brian Faith at QuickLogic.

