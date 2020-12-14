Cartesiam Transforms Edge AI Development for Industrial IoT

PARIS — December 14, 2020 — Cartesiam, a company that creates artificial intelligence (AI) software for embedded systems, today announced the availability of NanoEdge™ AI Studio V2, the first integrated development environment (IDE) that simplifies creation of machine learning, inference, and now classification libraries for direct implementation on Arm Cortex-M microcontrollers (MCUs).

Thousands of commercially available industrial IoT (IIoT) embedded devices are already in production with NanoEdge AI Studio V1 for anomaly detection. With the addition of classification libraries to NanoEdge AI Studio V2, developers can now more easily go beyond anomaly detection to qualify problems directly in endpoints.

“Cartesiam makes tools for embedded developers, offering an intuitive push-button approach that requires no background in data science, opening AI to the billions of resource-constrained embedded devices built with Arm Cortex-M MCUs,” said Joël Rubino, CEO and co-founder, Cartesiam. “We initially designed NanoEdge AI Studio to meet demand from our customers in predictive maintenance, who, having accumulated data on the use of their equipment, asked us to help them easily qualify their events as well as to anticipate them. The new version of our IDE allows those customers — and any other embedded designer — to effortlessly develop a classification library without the usual challenges associated with signal processing and machine learning skills. This dramatically reduces costs and speeds time to market.”

Key Features of NanoEdge AI Studio V2

Superior approach to anomaly detection and classification — because the model is trained in the microcontroller, anomaly detection wakes up the classifier for characterization, telling the system exactly what’s wrong, not just that there’s a generic problem — giving users the intelligence needed to make more informed decisions

— because the model is trained in the microcontroller, anomaly detection wakes up the classifier for characterization, telling the system exactly what’s wrong, not just that there’s a generic problem — giving users the intelligence needed to make more informed decisions Data science expertise, signal processing and machine learning skills not needed — unlike competitive AI software solutions running in the cloud — which require the expertise of data scientists and signal processing engineers — the IDE is an intuitive desktop tool that lets embedded developers focus on solving business problems rather than on selecting algorithms

— unlike competitive AI software solutions running in the cloud — which require the expertise of data scientists and signal processing engineers — the IDE is an intuitive desktop tool that lets embedded developers focus on solving business problems rather than on selecting algorithms Optimized for Arm Cortex-M MCUs , the industry’s most widely used embedded microcontrollers

, the industry’s most widely used embedded microcontrollers Low RAM footprint — consumes as little as 4Kb RAM in a typical configuration, making it ideal for resource-constrained devices

— consumes as little as 4Kb RAM in a typical configuration, making it ideal for resource-constrained devices Rapid learning at the edge — performs iterative learning in 30msecs in an Arm Cortex-M4 80Mhz to deliver intelligence quickly

Partnership with Global Industry Leader

A growing collaboration with Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions GmbH validates Cartesiam’s approach to edge AI embedded development. “For Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions, Cartesiam’s NanoEdge AI Studio is a natural fit as it perfectly extends our major existing IoT product line — the Cross Domain Development Kit, the XDK,” said Dr.-Ing. Ando Feyh, head of technical responsibility, Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions GmbH. “With its range of eight sensors, the XDK platform lets designers monitor, control and analyze processes remotely via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, enabling our customers to quickly create more intelligent connected machines. NanoEdge AI Studio V2 increases the XDK’s unique functionality, providing the ability to process data for anomaly detection and classification for one or more sensors. Given this, we plan to use Cartesiam’s platform in a wide range of internal and external projects, and are closely working together with Cartesiam on a NanoEdge AI Studio integration with our XDK.”

New Web-based Platform

Cartesiam also announced today Use Case Explorer at data.cartesiam.ai, a new web-based platform. Users can download real datasets and try the NanoEdge AI Studio IDE on representative use cases, such as ventilator obstruction detection, breast cancer detection, vacuum-bag volume detection, and others. Cartesiam will continuously enhance the portal with additional datasets.

Availability

NanoEdge AI™ Studio V.2 is available starting today and can also be downloaded as a trial version from the Cartesiam website.

About Cartesiam

Cartesiam, founded in 2016, is a software publisher specializing in artificial intelligence development tools for microcontrollers. NanoEdge AI Studio, Cartesiam’s patented development environment, allows embedded developers, without any prior knowledge of AI, to rapidly develop specialized machine learning libraries for microcontrollers. Devices leveraging Cartesiam’s technology are already in production at hundreds of sites around the world.

Whatever the industry, Cartesiam brings immeasurable benefits to its customers involved in projects integrating microcontrollers: simplicity of deployment, secure environment, rich analysis and reduced power consumption. Co-founded by Marc Dupaquier, François de Rochebouët, and Michel and Joël Rubino, Cartesiam’s R&D and corporate headquarters is located in Toulon, France, with business operations based in Paris (France), Munich (Germany) and New York (USA). For more information,

visit: https://cartesiam.ai





