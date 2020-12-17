Andes Technology Passes DUNS Registered Certificate
December 17, 2020 -- Andes Technology announces the pass the DUNS Registered™ Certificate. Andes Technology believes that it can win more visibility and trust from overseas customers by the D&B certification. Through showcasing a D&B-verified and validated business profile, Andes Technology will be able to demonstrate its credibility in front of its prospects and business partners as a commercial entity registered in the world’s largest commercial database.
About DUNS
The Data Universal Numbering System, abbreviated as DUNS or D-U-N-S, is a proprietary system developed and managed by Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) that assigns a unique numeric identifier, referred to as a “DUNS number” to a single business entity. The D-U-N-S Number is used in various countries in the world.
How to Check Andes Technology D-U-N-S number?
Input the company name “Andes” or try the D-U-N-S number 658686352 into the search box on https://www.dunsregistered.com/
About Andes Technology
Fifteen years in business and a founding Premier member of RISC-V International, Andes is a leading supplier of high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit embedded processor IP solutions, and a main force to take RISC-V mainstream. Andes’ fifth-generation AndeStar™ architecture adopted the RISC-V as the base. Its V5 RISC-V CPU families range from tiny 32-bit cores to advanced 64-bit cores with DSP, FPU, Vector, Linux, dual-issue and/or multicore capabilities. The annual volume of Andes-Embedded SoCs has exceeded 1 billion since 2018. For more information, please visit https://www.andestech.com.
