Andes Technology Passes DUNS Registered Certificate

December 17, 2020 -- Andes Technology announces the pass the DUNS Registered™ Certificate. Andes Technology believes that it can win more visibility and trust from overseas customers by the D&B certification. Through showcasing a D&B-verified and validated business profile, Andes Technology will be able to demonstrate its credibility in front of its prospects and business partners as a commercial entity registered in the world’s largest commercial database.

About DUNS

The Data Universal Numbering System, abbreviated as DUNS or D-U-N-S, is a proprietary system developed and managed by Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) that assigns a unique numeric identifier, referred to as a “DUNS number” to a single business entity. The D-U-N-S Number is used in various countries in the world.

How to Check Andes Technology D-U-N-S number?

Input the company name “Andes” or try the D-U-N-S number 658686352 into the search box on https://www.dunsregistered.com/

