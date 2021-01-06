GUC Monthly Sales Report - Dec 2020
Hsinchu, Taiwan -- Jan 5, 2021 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Dec 2020 were NT$ 1,988 million, increased 93.8% month-overmonth and increased 75.7% year-over-year. Net sales for Y2020 totaled NT$13,569 million, increased 26.7% compared to Y2019.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2020
|2019
|MoM (%)
|YoY (%)
|Dec
|1,988,227
|1,131,793
|93.8%
|75.7%
|Year to Date
|13,569,441
|10,710,068
|N/A
|26.7%
Note: Year 2020 figures have not been audited.
GUC Dec 2020 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|ASIC
|620,294
|31
|NRE
|1,306,073
|66
|Others
|61,860
|3
|Total
|1,988,227
|100
Note: Year 2020 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.
