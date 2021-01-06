Achronix in talks to IPO
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (January 6, 2021)
Achronix, the FPGA and eFPGA specialist, is in talks about going public, reports Bloomberg.
Achronix is said to be working with a SPAC (special acquisition company) calked ACE Convergence Acquisition.
