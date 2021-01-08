UMC Reports Sales for December 2020

Taipei, Taiwan, January 8, 2021 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of December 2020.

Revenues for December 2020

Period 2020 2019 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) December 15,287,969 13,370,032 +1,917,937 +14.35% Jan.-Dec. 176,820,914 148,201,641 +28,619,273 +19.31%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated



