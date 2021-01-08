UMC Reports Sales for December 2020
Taipei, Taiwan, January 8, 2021 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of December 2020.
Revenues for December 2020
|
Period
|
2020
|
2019
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
December
|
15,287,969
|
13,370,032
|
+1,917,937
|
+14.35%
|
Jan.-Dec.
|
176,820,914
|
148,201,641
|
+28,619,273
|
+19.31%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.
