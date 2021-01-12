SEGGER introduces new Open Flashloader for direct programming of any RISC-V system
January 12, 2021 -- SEGGER just released a new Open Flashloader for RISC-V systems. The template, which can be adjusted to fit any RISC-V system, allows engineers to write flash loaders which fit into just 2kB of RAM.
This enables J-Link debug probes to download directly and easily into the flash memory of a RISC-V Microcontroller or SoC. At the same time it provides a solution for mass production programming using the Flasher series of flash programmers.
These flash loaders work with any software supporting J-Link, from simple command line programs such as J-Link Commander, to debuggers such as GDB or SEGGER's Ozone, or more production-oriented utilities such as J-Flash, and development tools such as Embedded Studio. The J-Link GDB Server enables the use of GDB, Eclipse and any debugger supporting the GDB protocol.
When debugging with the J-Link Plus, Ultra+ or PRO models, an unlimited number of breakpoints in flash memory are available.
“We are seeing RISC-V gain more and more traction in the market, especially in China,” says Rolf Segger, founder of SEGGER. “Now even very small RISC-V systems can be programmed at blistering speed using SEGGER J-Link and Flasher. I think the convenience and performance of J-Link is industry leading, boosting developer productivity. With J-Link debugging and flash programming, a complete ecosystem of tools is available".”
Any qualified engineer can write a flash loader for J-Link and RISC-V, usually within a day or two. SEGGER also offers the service of writing flash loaders for particular devices where desired.
Proven flash loaders can be added to the J-Link software, so that they will simply work out of the box.
More information on J-Link Flasher loaders can be found here:
https://www.segger.com/products/debug-probes/j-link/technology/flash-download/#adding-support-for-new-devices-open-flashloader
