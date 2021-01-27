North American Semiconductor Equipment Industry Posts December 2020 Billings

MILPITAS, Calif. — January 25, 2021 — North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $2.68 billion in billings worldwide in December 2020 (three-month average basis), according to the December Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI. The billings figure is 2.6 percent higher than the final November 2020 billings of $2.61 billion and is 7.6 percent higher than the December 2019 billings level of $2.5 billion.

The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.“December billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers grew to finish this challenging year with annual billings that surpassed the previous industry high set in 2018,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “The record high demonstrates the semiconductor industry's central role in enabling the digital transformation throughout the pandemic.”

Billings

(3-mo. Avg.) Year-Over-Year July 2020 $2,575.3 26.7% August 2020 $2,653.3 32.5% September 2020 $2,743.3 40.0% October 2020 $2,648.2 27.3% November 2020 (final) $2,611.6 23.1% December 2020 (prelim) $2,680.8 7.6%

Source: SEMI (www.semi.org), January 2021

SEMI publishes a monthly North American Billings report and issues the Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) report in collaboration with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ). The WWSEMS report currently reports billings by 24 equipment segments and by seven end market regions. SEMI also has a long history of tracking semiconductor industry fab investments in detail on a company-by-company and fab-by-fab basis in its World Fab Forecast and SEMI FabView databases. These powerful tools provide access to spending forecasts, capacity ramp, technology transitions, and other information for over 1,000 fabs worldwide. For an overview of available SEMI market data, please visit www.semi.org/en/MarketInfo.

