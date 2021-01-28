Intrinsic ID's QuiddiKey PUF Selected by Fungible in Drive to Secure Next Gen Data Centers

SUNNYVALE, Calif.,– January 28, 2021 – Intrinsic ID, the world’s leading provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) security IP for embedded systems, today announced that California-based data center infrastructure upstart Fungible Inc., has licensed QuiddiKey® for its Fungible DPU™ SoCs. Fungible’s industry-first DPU – is a family of novel data-centric processors that deliver radically improved performance and cost efficiencies for data centers at all scales. By selecting Intrinsic ID’s QuiddiKey, a hardware IP security solution based on SRAM PUF, Fungible is fortifying its security strategy by provisioning its chips with internally generated, device-unique keys without compromising performance.

“Authenticating each Fungible DPU and certifying each piece of software it runs are fundamental requirements for building a secure data center,” said Wael Noureddine, Chief Architect of Fungible. “The Intrinsic ID technology allows us to uniquely and securely identify each of our silicons, as needed to achieve these goals.”

The Fungible DPU family assumes the position of the “third socket” in data center servers, complementing the CPU and GPU, and delivering unprecedented benefits not just in performance per unit power and space, but also strengthening reliability and security. The Fungible DPU is designed from the ground up to provide uncompromising security, without impacting data processing performance.

PUF technology from Intrinsic ID creates a unique and protected chip identity, based on inherent silicon properties. By leveraging Intrinsic ID’s PUF technology, Fungible ensures its DPUs can be cryptographically authenticated and certified to run signed code. Fungible selected Intrinsic ID’s QuiddiKey PUF to enable this functionality within their currently deployed F1 and S1 DPUs.

“We are very excited to work with Fungible, as they are a gamechanger in the data center world. This partnership helps them bring unprecedented security and scalablity to the data center market,” said Pim Tuyls, CEO and Founder of Intrinsic ID. “Fungible’s keen understanding of its customers’ need for the highest level of trust in these devices is what brought them to us. Virtually all data-centric computations today require absolute confidence in the integrity of every transaction. By encorporating our PUF technology, Fungible is providing a high level of security without compromising performance or cost.”

Intrinsic ID’s patented SRAM PUF technology is the basis for deriving unclonable identities for products in data centers, IoT, banking, and aerospace & defense. The company’s secure root key generation and management solutions enable device manufacturers to secure their products with an unclonable and unique secret root key without the need for adding costly, standalone, security-dedicated silicon. It has been deployed in more than 200 million devices in silicon ranging from FPGAs and microcontrollers to sensors and server chips.

About Fungible

Silicon Valley-based Fungible is revolutionizing the performance, economics, reliability and security of scale-out data centers. Visit Fungible to learn more. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Intrinsic ID

Intrinsic ID is the world’s leading provider of security IP for embedded systems based on PUF technology. The technology provides an additional level of hardware security utilizing the inherent uniqueness in each and every silicon chip. The IP can be delivered in hardware or software and can be applied easily to almost any chip – from tiny microcontrollers to high-performance FPGAs – and at any stage of a product’s lifecycle. It is used as a hardware root of trust to validate payment systems, secure connectivity, authenticate sensors, and protect sensitive government and military data and systems. Intrinsic ID security has been deployed and proven in millions of devices certified by EMVCo, Visa, CC EAL6+, PSA, IoXt, and governments across the globe.





