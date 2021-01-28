Xilinx Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
SAN JOSE, Calif.-- Jan. 27, 2021 -- Xilinx, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLNX), the leader in adaptive computing, today announced revenues of $803 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.
GAAP net income for the quarter was $171 million, or $0.69 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income was $194 million, or $0.78 per diluted share.
Financial Highlights
- Revenues of $803 million exceeded the high end of guidance, representing 5% sequential and 11% year over year growth
- Wired and Wireless Group (WWG) revenue increased 14% sequentially due to strength in the Wireless markets as 5G deployments ramped in multiple regions
- Automotive, Broadcast & Consumer (ABC) revenue increased 27% sequentially, driven by record quarters in the Automotive and Broadcast end markets
- Aerospace & Defense, Industrial and Test, Measurement & Emulation (AIT) revenue increased 7% sequentially, driven by strong performance in the Test, Measurement and Emulation market
- Data Center Group (DCG) revenue declined 45% sequentially, in line with expectations, compared to a record second quarter which benefited from trade-related order acceleration
- Free cash flow of $354 million, representing 44% of revenue
- Returned $93 million to stockholders through dividends
