Neural network-based speech recognition technology for voice assistants and IoT devices
Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect and Resilience Package Supports Socionext's 5nm Automotive Chip Production
Langen/Germany, 4. February, 2021 --- Arteris IP, the world’s leading supplier of innovative, silicon-proven network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property, today announced that Socionext has implemented Arteris® FlexNoC® interconnect IP and the accompanying Resilience Package in multiple automotive chips, including an automotive SoC fabricated using 5nm semiconductor process technology.
The Socionext SoC design team are long-time Arteris IP licensees and expert users of the company’s FlexNoC and Resilience Package interconnect IP products. The automotive chips implemented by Socionext will be used within applications that require mission-critical processing, including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving systems.
“We are able to more efficiently design large scale automotive chips because we are able to see early in the design process the layout impacts of our SoC and NoC architecture choices. This is especially important when using leading edge 5nm semiconductor process technologies,” said Koichi Yamashita, Head of the Automotive Business Unit at Socionext. “Furthermore, our SoC functional safety architecture has been enhanced by the novel technologies in the FlexNoC interconnect IP Resilience Package, allowing us to quickly tailor safety mechanisms for the desired ISO 26262 ASIL to meet our customers’ demanding schedules.”
“We are excited about the success Socionext has had using Arteris IP FlexNoC interconnect as the on-chip dataflow engine for their most complex 5nm automotive chips,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris IP. “Socionext’s adoption of Arteris IP technology as the network-on-chip interconnect standard for their custom systems-on-chip is proof of the benefits of our state-of-the-art technology.”
About Socionext
Socionext is a global, innovative enterprise that designs, develops and delivers System-on-Chip solutions to customers worldwide. The company is focused on technologies that drive todayʼs leading-edge applications in consumer, automotive and industrial markets. Socionext combines world-class expertise, experience, and an extensive IP portfolio to provide exceptional solutions and ensure a better quality of experience for customers. Founded in 2015, Socionext Inc. is headquartered in Yokohama, and has offices in Japan, Asia, United States and Europe to lead its product development and sales activities. For more information, visit www.socionext.com.
About Arteris IP
Arteris IP provides network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment technology to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor development and integration for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Bosch, Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the Ncore® cache coherent and FlexNoC® non-coherent interconnect IP, the CodaCache® standalone last level cache, and optional Resilience Package (ISO 26262 functional safety), FlexNoC AI Package, and PIANO® automated timing closure capabilities. Customer results obtained by using Arteris IP products include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. For more information, visit www.arteris.com
|
Search Silicon IP
ArterisIP Hot IP
Related News
- Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect and Resilience Package Licensed by MegaChips for Automotive Ethernet TSN Switch Chip
- Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect and Resilience Package Licensed by SiEngine for ISO 26262-Compliant Automotive Systems
- Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect & Resilience Package Licensed by Vayyar Imaging for ISO 26262-Compliant 3D Imaging Chips for Automotive Systems
- Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect and Resilience Package Licensed by Autotalks for Automotive V2X Communications Chipsets
- Arteris IP FlexNoc Interconnect and Resilience Package Licensed by Hailo for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip
Breaking News
- Xilinx Collaborates with Fujitsu to Support 5G Deployments in the US
- RISC-V Processor Designs Emerge
- Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect and Resilience Package Supports Socionext's 5nm Automotive Chip Production
- Socionext Adopts TSMC's 5-nanometer Technology for Custom SoCs Targeting Next-Generation Automotive Applications
- Can Open Source Hardware Emulate Linux?
Most Popular
- Reports: NXP, Infineon top Samsung's shopping list
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 6.5% to $439 billion in 2020
- USB 4.0, USB 3.2, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 Silicon Proven PHYs in TSMC, UMC & SMIC Foundries available from T2MIP
- RV64X: A Free, Open Source GPU for RISC-V
- EvoNexus partners with Arm to Accelerate Launch of New Semiconductor Startups
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page