Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect and Resilience Package Supports Socionext's 5nm Automotive Chip Production

Langen/Germany, 4. February, 2021 --- Arteris IP, the world’s leading supplier of innovative, silicon-proven network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property, today announced that Socionext has implemented Arteris® FlexNoC® interconnect IP and the accompanying Resilience Package in multiple automotive chips, including an automotive SoC fabricated using 5nm semiconductor process technology.

The Socionext SoC design team are long-time Arteris IP licensees and expert users of the company’s FlexNoC and Resilience Package interconnect IP products. The automotive chips implemented by Socionext will be used within applications that require mission-critical processing, including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving systems.

“We are able to more efficiently design large scale automotive chips because we are able to see early in the design process the layout impacts of our SoC and NoC architecture choices. This is especially important when using leading edge 5nm semiconductor process technologies,” said Koichi Yamashita, Head of the Automotive Business Unit at Socionext. “Furthermore, our SoC functional safety architecture has been enhanced by the novel technologies in the FlexNoC interconnect IP Resilience Package, allowing us to quickly tailor safety mechanisms for the desired ISO 26262 ASIL to meet our customers’ demanding schedules.”

“We are excited about the success Socionext has had using Arteris IP FlexNoC interconnect as the on-chip dataflow engine for their most complex 5nm automotive chips,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris IP. “Socionext’s adoption of Arteris IP technology as the network-on-chip interconnect standard for their custom systems-on-chip is proof of the benefits of our state-of-the-art technology.”

