SiTune Introduces World's First 5G Infrastructure Transceiver Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 — SiTune, an innovator of multiple generations of state-of-the-art RF and Mixed-signal System on a Chip, today announced two new products for 5G O-RAN infrastructure hardware solutions including Radio Units (RU) and Distributed Radio Units (dRU) for macro and micro deployments.

These cost-effective products, IceWings and SnowWings, are the world’s first multi-standard ultra-wide-band RF transceiver solutions specifically designed to facilitate the virtualization of cellular ecosystem and disaggregation of hardware and software in 5G networks. IceWings and SnowWings quad-channel solutions are based on Analog RF and Digital RF technology, for a wide range of applications in public and private networks.

Related

5G NR IP Platform for Smartphones and Broadband Connected Devices





These products are derived from a unique, patented high speed and ultra-wide-band RF/Mixed mode technology used in multiple generations of SiTune’s products currently in deployments.

“Our close engagement with Tier-1 network equipment vendors and mobile operators will enable a solution optimized for hardware flexibility performance and cost,” said Dr. Marzieh Veyseh, CTO of SiTune Corporation. “SiTune’s technology and its market positioning provide a perfect opportunity for the company to shift the paradigm and enable true deployment of 5G infrastructure at scale through its rich family of transceiver solutions.” “The 5G disruption will drive a tectonic shift to reconstitute the entire RAN ecosystem. The unique challenge is to address the tsunami of new end-clients that will require more spectral channels, more bandwidth processing, but at a much lower power profile. This provides enormous innovation opportunity in the field of Radio Frequency circuits,” says Adil Kidwai, Vice President of Product Management at EdgeQ. “As a recognized leader in the programmable 5G RAN space, EdgeQ welcomes innovative approaches that further drive profound disruptions in the 5G infrastructure market. SiTune’s scalable RFIC solution is an example of the invention needed for the next generation of enterprise and telco base stations.”

Here are the key highlights of SiTune’s IceWings and SnowWings solutions:

Lower power consumption: Through extensive innovation in architecture design, sophisticated analog circuit design, high level of digital integration, and novelty in backend signal processing and calibration, these products not only consume less power standalone but also accelerating the deployment of 5G by offering new technology perfect for reducing overall power consumption of the Radio Unit (RU) or Distributed Radio Unit (dRU)

Through extensive innovation in architecture design, sophisticated analog circuit design, high level of digital integration, and novelty in backend signal processing and calibration, these products not only consume less power standalone but also accelerating the deployment of 5G by offering new technology perfect for reducing overall power consumption of the Radio Unit (RU) or Distributed Radio Unit (dRU) Multi-standard interface: Support for a wide range of wireless standards with a flexible scalable interface design.

Support for a wide range of wireless standards with a flexible scalable interface design. High-performance solutions: Complying with 5G NR specifications and offering superior performance when it comes to signal quality, noise, linearity, and power consumption due to their inherently innovative architecture.

Complying with 5G NR specifications and offering superior performance when it comes to signal quality, noise, linearity, and power consumption due to their inherently innovative architecture. Scalable support : a family of products that support various 5G applications including Massive MIMO BTS, private networks, Enterprises, IoT, and Small Cells.

: a family of products that support various 5G applications including Massive MIMO BTS, private networks, Enterprises, IoT, and Small Cells. Sub-6 and mmWave convergence: Ultimate hardware design flexibility and novel architecture leading to a single pluggable chip converging sub-6GHz and 6GHz including CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) LTE band with mmWave IF transceiver solution.

“Cellular base stations are undergoing a generational transformation for the 5G new radio spectrums, and the technology ecosystem is driving new demands such as programmability, open interface standards, and lower power consumption,” said Ben Sheen, research director, networking and communications infrastructure enabling technologies group at IDC. “Dense deployment of mmWave in harmony with long-range sub-6 GHz base stations will complete the hardware prerequisites for the true 5G performance premises. Innovations in new transceiver solution for 5G infrastructure radio unit can help address those markets and industry demands.”

SiTune corporation is working with various industry-leading 5G solution providers to develop state-of-the-art products for this new sector.

About SiTune Corporation

SiTune Corporation is an innovator of multiple generations of state-of-the-art RF and Mixed signal System on a Chip for 5G wireless transceivers and broadcast receivers. SiTune is currently shipping products including tuners for advanced multi-channel TVs, Set-top Boxes, spectrum monitoring for Cable head-ends and tuners for Mobile TVs. SiTune products are differentiated based on their unique architecture and design resulting in products with lower power consumption and superior performance. SiTune is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, please visit www.situne-ic.com.





