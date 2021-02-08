Always-on Voice Activity Detection interfacing with analog microphones
GUC Monthly Sales Report - Jan 2021
Hsinchu, Taiwan, Feb 5, 2021 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Jan 2021 were NT$1,106 million, decreased 44.3% month-overmonth but increased 27.0% year-over-year.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2021
|2020
|MoM (%)
|YoY (%)
|Jan
|1,106,465
|871,366
|-44.3%
|27.0%
|Year to Date
|1,106,465
|871,366
|N/A
|27.0%
Note: Year 2021 figures have not been audited.
GUC Jan 2021 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|ASIC
|830,541
|75
|NRE
|263,663
|24
|Others
|12,261
|1
|Total
|1,106,465
|100
Note: Year 2020 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Renesas and Dialog Semiconductor to Join Forces to Advance Global Leadership in Embedded Solutions
- Global Unichip Corporation and Flex Logix Achieve First-Time Working Silicon on Joint ASIC Development Using EFLX Embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP
- GUC Monthly Sales Report - Jan 2021
- UMC Reports Sales for January 2021
- Rianta Releases 800G Optimized Single Channel Ethernet Controller IP Core
Most Popular
- RISC-V Processor Designs Emerge
- Reports: NXP, Infineon top Samsung's shopping list
- Socionext Adopts TSMC's 5-nanometer Technology for Custom SoCs Targeting Next-Generation Automotive Applications
- This is How Intel Gets Out of Manufacturing
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 6.5% to $439 billion in 2020
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page