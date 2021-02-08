GUC Monthly Sales Report - Jan 2021

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Feb 5, 2021 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Jan 2021 were NT$1,106 million, decreased 44.3% month-overmonth but increased 27.0% year-over-year.

GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)



Net Sales 2021 2020 MoM (%) YoY (%) Jan 1,106,465 871,366 -44.3% 27.0% Year to Date 1,106,465 871,366 N/A 27.0%

Note: Year 2021 figures have not been audited.

GUC Jan 2021 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)



Product Items Net Sales % ASIC 830,541 75 NRE 263,663 24 Others 12,261 1 Total 1,106,465 100

Note: Year 2020 figures have not been audited.

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.





