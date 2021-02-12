The Arm ecosystem ships a record 6.7 billion Arm-based chips in a single quarter
February 11, 2021 -- In the fourth quarter of 2020 (Arm FY Q320):
- Arm reported its silicon partners shipped in the prior quarter a record 6.7 billion Arm-based chips, which equates to ~842 chips shipped per second. To-date, Arm partners have shipped more than 180 billion Arm-based chips
- Arm continues to be the leading architecture for IoT and embedded devices with a record 4.4 billion chips based on Arm Cortex-M reported as shipped in the quarter
- Arm Mali graphics processors remain the number one shipping GPU
The Arm ecosystem continues to grow, with Arm partners signing a record 175 new licenses in calendar year (CY) 2020, bringing the annual total to 1,910 licenses and 530 licensees.
Included within the record shipments are Arm Mali-based graphics processors which have been the number one shipping GPU since 2015.
“The record 6.7 billion Arm-based chip shipments we saw reported last quarter is testament to the incredible innovation of our partners: from technology inside the world’s number one supercomputer down to the tiniest ultra-low power devices.
The Arm ecosystem continues to be at the center of the IoT revolution as many of the record 4.4 billion Cortex-M processors reported as shipped last quarter enable billions of IoT devices. The growth in Arm-based intelligent embedded solutions has been staggering as demand for more ubiquitous endpoint intelligence is skyrocketing.
Looking ahead, we expect to see increased adoption of Arm IP as we signed a record 175 licenses in 2020, many of those signed by first-time Arm partners. This is fantastic evidence of the strength of our IP roadmap and Arm Total Compute, a transformative approach to SoC design based on use case driven system solutions.
From the cloud to the endpoint, we are providing our ecosystem with the secure building blocks needed for their unique solutions, and together we are setting the course for the future of computing.”
Rene Haas, President, IP Products Group, Arm
For any questions, please contact Armpress@archetype.co.
Recent news highlights from the Arm ecosystem include:
- Addressing the digital divide with Facebook Connectivity and Magma
- Arm’s powerful compute and graphics platform at the heart of the new Samsung Exynos 2100
- Arm Moves Production-Level EDA to the Cloud with the Help of AWS
- Telechips selects the latest Arm IP for its next-generation automotive SoC
About Arm
Arm technology is at the heart of a computing and data revolution that is transforming the way people live and businesses operate. Our energy-efficient processor designs and software platforms have enabled advanced computing in more than 180 billion chips and our technologies securely power products from the sensor to the smartphone and the supercomputer. Together with 1,000+ technology partners we are at the forefront of designing, securing and managing all areas of AI-enhanced connected compute from the chip to the cloud.
|
Search Silicon IP
Arm Ltd Hot IP
Related News
- eMemory Joins Arm Ecosystem for Secure IoT Chips
- Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Billings in First Quarter 2018 Reach Record $17.0 Billion, SEMI Reports
- SEMI Reports Second Quarter 2017 Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Figures; Record Quarterly Billings of $14.1 Billion
- SEMI Reports First Quarter 2017 Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Figures; Record Quarterly Billings of $13.1 Billion
- ARM Snags New Customers in Record Quarter
Breaking News
Most Popular
- TSMC to Raise $9 Billion for Expansion Amid Shortages
- Top Five Wafer Capacity Leaders Raise Share of Global Capacity to 54%
- Gartner Says Apple and Samsung Extended Their Lead as Top Semiconductor Customers in 2020
- eTopus Technology Announces Innovative SerDes Technology for Data Center, Cloud, Edge, and 5G Base Stations
- Tiempo Secure announces the availability of its Secure Element IP core on GF 22 FDX and TSMC 16 FFC
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page