High Performance Computing Demand Puts Premium on Backend Engineering Expertise
Once Mundane Service Now Prized for Squeezing Out Last nth of Performance
Milpitas, CA. February 15, 2021 – Alchip Technologies, Limited, the high-performance computing ASIC leader, revealed today that demand for post-GDSII backend services has increased exponentially across all high-performance computing ASIC applications. The company is meeting this uptick with invested emphasis on production, packaging and test and assembly services.
“Given the complex demands place on today’s high-performance computing ASICs, it’s not surprising that there’s a keen focus on proven production, packaging, and test and assembly capabilities. These once-pedestrian practices are now highly prized for their capabilities to wring out every last nth of performance power and area,” observes Johnny Shen, Alchip Technologies’ President & CEO.
Backend Keys Last Mile Success
As a result, Alchip’s post-GDSII services are experiencing high demand as systems and OEM companies face both technology challenges and engineering talent limitations associated with traditional backend services. Sophisticated high-performance frontend design resources are expensive and, depending on geographic location, somewhat scarce. The result is an uptick in companies outsourcing production, packaging, test and assembly responsibilities to ASIC companies who are far more experienced in these strategic areas.
“Packaging isn’t packaging anymore,” declares Leo Cheng, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Alchip. “With today’s design complexity, packaging has become the most cost/efficient route to increasing performance, lowering power consumption and meeting real estate constraints. Every project, no matter how small, requires backend capabilities to conquer today’s advanced manufacturing technology complexity.”
“Our key to success is knowing how to target advanced technology so that we can collaborate with the customers to develop a manufacturing protocol that is done ‘their way’ rather than one monolithic approach that is done our way,” explains Mr. Shen.
Alchip has elevated its packaging capabilities to include Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate (CoWoS®) first developed by TSMC and this Spring is expected to announce a true 2.5D INFO capability.
Alchip’s CoWoS process runs on dedicated tooling and demonstrates IP performance equivalent to that of an original design. The process also includes online debugging and active thermal control. The company’s in-house design substrate design capabilities assure compliance with all system requirements and establishes the frame work for critical foundry-to-final test flow.
The company has also unveiled a two sign-off verification options to accommodate both design economics and enhanced yield objectives. Standard sign-off verification includes DRC/LVS/ERC checks that guard against fatal manufacturing error. A second design options calls for additional focus on Electrical, DFT, STA and/or clock verification, depending on specific customer requirements.
“Backend design is really a global challenge and that’s why we have located a dedicated team in Hsin-Chu, Taiwan. That’s where all of the foundry, packaging and test innovation is taking place so we literally have feet on the street within an of all the innovators. We’ve streamlined our process because of this proximity and are passing along those cost advantages to our high-performance computing ASIC partners,” Cheng explained.
Alchip’s has aligned the backend of its high-performance computing ASIC services to tackle the increased for production, packaging, test and assembly that has emerged with transition to 5nm and below advanced technology nodes.
About Alchip
Alchip Technologies Ltd., headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global provider of silicon design and production services for system companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. The company was founded by semiconductor veterans from Silicon Valley and Japan in 2003 and provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced, including 7nm processes. Customers include global leaders in AI, HPC/supercomputer, mobile phones, entertainment device, networking equipment and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661) and is a TSMC-certified Value Chain Aggregator.
For more information, please visit our website: http://www.alchip.com
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Synopsys Demonstrates Silicon Proof of DesignWare 112G Ethernet PHY IP in 5nm Process for High-Performance Computing SoCs
- Synopsys and Socionext Expand Collaboration to Deploy HBM2E IP for 5-Nanometer Process in AI and High-Performance Computing SoCs
- AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry's High Performance Computing Leader
- Numem Selected by NASA for 'DNN Radiation Hardened Co-Processor Companion Chip to NASA's Upcoming High-Performance Spaceflight Computing Processor'
- Synopsys DesignWare CXL IP Supports AMBA CXS Protocol Targeting High-Performance Computing SoCs
Breaking News
- U.S. Department of Defense Partners with GLOBALFOUNDRIES to Manufacture Secure Chips at Fab 8 in Upstate New York
- videantis passes milestone of enabling 10 million production vehicles
- 5GNR L1/L2/L3 Phy+SW Stack IP available for SoC & FPGA Ue & gNodeB development
- Silex Insight partners with Crypto Quantique to deliver end-to-end IoT security
- High Performance Computing Demand Puts Premium on Backend Engineering Expertise
Most Popular
- Gartner Says Apple and Samsung Extended Their Lead as Top Semiconductor Customers in 2020
- U.S. Department of Defense Partners with GLOBALFOUNDRIES to Manufacture Secure Chips at Fab 8 in Upstate New York
- Renesas and Dialog Semiconductor to Join Forces to Advance Global Leadership in Embedded Solutions
- DVB-S2X Narrowband Demodulator / Decoder IP Core licensed to a leading US TV Semiconductor Company
- Comcores sells wireless assets to Analog Devices
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page