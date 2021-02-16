CHIPS Alliance Welcomes Antmicro and VeriSilicon to the Platinum Membership Level

CHIPS Alliance continues to grow with more than 25 companies collaborating on open source hardware and software technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2021 – CHIPS Alliance, the leading consortium advancing common and open hardware for interfaces, processors and systems, today welcomed Antmicro and VeriSilicon to the company’s Platinum membership level. Antmicro, one of the initial members of the CHIPS Alliance, has upgraded to the Platinum membership level to reflect its deepening involvement in the organization. VeriSilicon is new to the CHIPS Alliance, although the company is heavily involved in open source activities.

“Over the past few years, Antmicro has continued to become more involved in the CHIPS Alliance, helping to steer the technical deliverables and strategic direction of this important organization,” said Michael Gielda, VP Business Development at Antmicro. “We’re deeply committed to furthering the goals of the CHIPS Alliance to realize the vision of open source RTL designs and tooling for silicon and FPGAs.”

In addition to his role at Antmicro, Gielda is Chair of Outreach at the CHIPS Alliance, helping to drive the marketing, educational and community activities of the organization. Antmicro provides development and commercial support services for open source IP, systems and tools, actively participating in a number of other open source projects and initiatives including RISC-V International, OpenPOWER Foundation, Renode and Zephyr Project. Antmicro is also propelling many of CHIPS Alliance efforts like open source SystemVerilog support and FPGA & ASIC tooling.

Said Wayne Dai, President and CEO at VeriSilicon: “We have been impressed by the momentum the CHIPS Alliance community has generated over the past two years, and we look forward to helping to drive its next phase of growth and development by joining as a Platinum member.”

In 2018, VeriSilicon was instrumental in establishing the China RISC-V Industry Consortium (CRVIC), which has more than 120 members today. VeriSilicon is also a member of RISC-V International, and is eager to expand its open source efforts by joining the CHIPS Alliance. With the company’s strong growth over the past two decades, the company recently celebrated a new milestone with its entry to the Sci-Tech Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange in China.

“The addition of Antmicro and VeriSilicon to our Platinum membership level demonstrates the growing commitment we’re seeing from companies across the silicon ecosystem,” said Rob Mains, Executive Director at CHIPS Alliance. “As we continue to expand our membership base, we remain laser focused on targeting other parts of ASICs beyond the CPU core, open sourcing the tools needed to work with ASICs, and providing real, battle-proven reference implementations and project infrastructure.”

As Platinum members, Antmicro and VeriSilicon are entitled to appoint a representative to the Governing Board and any Committee. Additionally, a representative of each Platinum member company is eligible to be elected Chair and/or Vice Chair of the Technical Steering Committee (the “TSC”). Furthermore, Platinum members get ten complimentary registrations for CHIPS Alliance workshops and events during the year of membership, along with each company’s logo prominently displayed in CHIPS Alliance online and print materials.





