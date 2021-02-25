MulticoreWare Inc. Becomes CEVA's Trusted Partner for Imaging & Computer Vision
MulticoreWare Inc., joins the CEVAnet™ Partner Program - a comprehensive partner ecosystem to form a robust infrastructure around CEVA’s IP offerings.
SAN JOSE, Calif.-- February 25, 2021 -- MulticoreWare Inc., joins CEVA, the leading licensor of sensor-hub Digital Signal Processors, AI engines and complementary framework & various software SDK’s, as their trusted partner to enable services on all computing platforms by implementing optimized kernels and frameworks in CEVA’s pipeline.
MulticoreWare has implemented and optimized kernels on CEVA’s platforms (e.g., XM4, XM6, SensPro™ first and second generation) for achieving maximum performance and has also built multiple test suites for the CEVA Deep Neural Network (CDNN) Engine. This enables CEVA’s DSP to be deployed on embedded platforms across a multitude of domains such as Automotive (ADAS), Home Security & Surveillance, Healthcare, Augmented Reality, SLAM, and many more. With this partnership, MulticoreWare will be able to extend its expertise and services to CEVA’s customers, partners, and their wide ecosystem companies.
“MulticoreWare’s broad expertise in Deep Learning and Embedded vision, together with their many years of algorithm development, porting and optimization makes them a valued member of CEVA’s partner ecosystem,” said Erez Natan, CEVA’s Vision & AI General-Manager. “MulticoreWare’s competency to work and develop using CEVA Deep Neural Network (CDNN) SDK, works very well with our mission to target IoT, surveillance, automotive, robotics, and many other challenging edge computing platforms.”
“We are excited to support CEVA with our Deep Learning expertise and solutions,” said Soumendra Mohanty, Vice-President of Worldwide Sales & Corporate Marketing for MulticoreWare. “Working with CEVA Platforms, we will be able to deploy Machine Learning based solutions for CEVA’s customers and their extended ecosystem players.”
About MulticoreWare
MulticoreWare delivers software IP Solutions and Engineering Services serving a wide group of customers with Compilers & Toolchains, Libraries for SDK, Video codec solutions, and AI analytics solutions using various vision & non-vision (Radar, LiDAR, IMU, GPS, etc.) sensors on various heterogenous computing platforms. Its software solutions are used in Automotive (ADAS/AD), Surveillance, Defence, Medical Imaging, IoT, Retail, Logistics, Industrial, Robotics, Smart City. MulticoreWare’s industry-leading video codec products (x266™/x265/Ultraziq) have been deployed in live streaming or video on demand services across many broadcast customers.
For more information, visit www.multicorewareinc.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- IRIDA Labs Partners with CEVA to Offer Advanced Computer Vision Algorithms for Ultra Low Power Devices Using CEVA-MM3101 Imaging & Vision DSP
- CEVA Enriches its Computer Vision Software Library for Flagship CEVA-MM3101 Imaging and Vision Platform
- Irida Labs and Tensilica Partner for Computer Vision Applications on Tensilica's New IVP Imaging/Video DSP
- CEVA Introduces Comprehensive Computer Vision Library Optimized for CEVA-MM3101 Imaging & Vision Platform
- CEVA Computer Vision, Deep Learning and Long Range Communication Technologies Power DJI Drones
Breaking News
- BrainChip Inc. and NaNose Medical Successfully Detect COVID-19 in Exhaled Breath with Fast High-Accuracy Results
- TSMC Ranks in Top-10 For Capacity in Three Wafer Size Categories
- Palma Ceia SemiDesign Announces Nicky Wilkinson as Director IC Engineering
- Rambus and AMD Extend Patent License Agreement
- MulticoreWare Inc. Becomes CEVA's Trusted Partner for Imaging & Computer Vision
Most Popular
- SiPearl and Open-Silicon Research Collaborate to Accelerate Custom Silicon for High Performance Computing (HPC) Applications
- Synopsys Delivers Breakthrough Performance with New ZeBu Empower Emulation System for Hardware-Software Power Verification
- RISC-V International Unveils Fast Track Architecture Extension Process and Ratifies ZiHintPause Extension
- Moschip Unveils Focused Strategy For Turn-Key ASIC Solutions
- PLDA Announces a Unique CXL Verification IP Ecosystem, Delivering Robust Verification That Reduces Time-to-Design for CXL 2.0 Applications
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page