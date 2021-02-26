Design And Reuse

Alphawave IP and Verisilicon Expand Partnership with $54M Multi-Year Exclusive Subscription Reseller Agreement for China Market


Search Silicon IP

16,000 IP Cores from 450 Vendors
 

Alphawave IP Hot IP

 
See Alphawave IP IP >>

Related News

 
See Alphawave IP Latest News >>

Breaking News

 
See Latest News >>

Most Popular

 
See the Top 20 >>






Partner with us




Partner with us

List your Products

Suppliers, list your IPs for free.

List your Products

Design-Reuse.com