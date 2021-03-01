Arasan announces the immediate availability of its MIPI C-PHY / D-PHY Combo IP for SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm Process

March 1, 2021, San Jose, CA -- Arasan Chip Systems, a leading provider of semiconductor IP for mobile and automobile SoCs, today announced the immediate availability of its MIPI C-PHY / D-PHY Combo IP supporting speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps for SoC designs on TSMC 22nm process. The MIPI C-PHY / D-PHY Combo IP is seamlessly integrated with Arasan own CSI Tx, CSI Rx, DSI Tx and DSI Rx as part of its Total MIPI Imaging and Display IP Solution. Arasan sees a significant increase in the use of its C-PHY in display applications along with its DSI IP.

Arasan’s MIPI C-PHY / D-PHY Combo IP will be available as a universal Tx/Rx IP or Tx Standalone and Rx Standalone IP for those applications that need only the Tx or Rx saving almost 50% in area with significant power reduction as well.

Arasan’s C-PHY / D-PHY IP is available for both TSMC 22nm ultra-low leakage (22ULL) and 22nm ultra-low power (22ULP) processes. It is also available as a standalone D-PHY IP compliant to v1.2 operating at 2.5Ghz.

Arasan has been a contributing member to the MIPI Association 2005 with over a billion chips shipped with our MIPI IP. Our MIPI C-PHY / D-PHY IP, which is proven on our own Test Chip for TSMC 28nm process, has been licensed by multiple customers since 2016 and validated along with our CSI IP and DSI IP with 3’rd Party VIP as a Total IP Solution. Our MIPI CSI, DSI, D-PHY IP and C-PHY IP are also used in compliance and production testers further attesting the quality and compliance of Arasan IP.

The MIPI C-PHY / D-PHY IP is also available off the shelf in 40nm, 28nm, 16nm and 12nm nodes. On TSMC 16nm process, the IP is available compliant to Automotive Grade 1.

A C-PHY / D-PHY / C-PHY Combo HDK based on Arasan’s ASIC for TSMC 28nm process is also available to licensees of Arasan’s D-PHY IP or C-PHY IP to prototype their Display or Imaging products before going to production. Customers can license with confidence in our MIPI C-PHY / D-PHY IP knowing they can prototype with the real silicon on TSMC 28nm process, which is used in MIPI Compliance Testers to test for MIPI CSI, DSI, C-PHY / D-PHY and C-PHY Standards Compliance. We are Compliance!

Over a billion chips have been shipped with Arasan IP including with all of the top 10 semiconductor companies.

About Arasan

Arasan Chip Systems, a contributing member of the MIPI Association since 2005 is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces. Arasan’s high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK and Software. Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoC’s. The term Mobile has evolved over our two decade history to include all things mobile – starting with PDA’s in the mid 90’s to Smartphones & Tablets of the 2000’s to today’s Automobiles, Drones and IoT. Arasan is at the forefront of this evolution of “Mobile” with its standards-based IP at the heart of Mobile SoC’s.





