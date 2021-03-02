Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 13.2% year-to-year in January

Month-to-month sales tick up 1.0% worldwide during first month of 2021

WASHINGTON—March 1, 2021—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor industry sales were $40.0 billion for the month of January 2021, an increase of 13.2% over the January 2020 total of $35.3 billion and 1.0% more than the December 2020 total of $39.6 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 98% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Global semiconductor sales got off to a strong start in 2021, increasing both year-to-year and month-to-month in January,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Global semiconductor production is on the rise to meet increasing demand and ease the ongoing chip shortage affecting the auto sector and others, and annual sales are projected to increase in 2021.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales increased across all markets: Asia Pacific/All Other (16.0%), the Americas (15.4%), China (12.4%), Japan (9.6%), and Europe (6.4%). Month-to-month sales increased in China (3.4%), Europe (2.0% percent), and Asia Pacific/All Other (1.5%), but were down in Japan (-1.0%) and the Americas (-3.0%).

