Synopsys Announces Euclide to Accelerate Design and Verification Productivity
Finds Bugs Early and Optimizes Code for Design Compiler, VCS and ZeBu
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 3, 2021 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today introduced Synopsys Euclide, the industry's next-generation hardware description language (HDL)-aware integrated development environment (IDE). Synopsys Euclide enables engineers to find bugs earlier and optimize code for design and verification flows by identifying complex design and testbench compliance checks during SystemVerilog and Universal Verification Methodology (UVM) development.
Euclide accelerates correct-by-construction code development through context specific autocompletion and content assistance that is tuned for Synopsys VCS® simulation, Verdi® debug, ZeBu® emulation, and compatible with Design Compiler® NXT synthesis solutions, helping engineers to improve code quality during the entire project development cycle.
"The on-the-fly design and testbench checks in Synopsys Euclide have helped us in unmasking critical bugs otherwise identified at late design stages," said Assaf Shacham, Senior Hardware Engineering Manager at Microsoft Corporation. "In addition, the efficiency of our experienced design and verification engineers, as well as the learning curve of new engineers has significantly improved by using the various IDE coding acceleration and code exploration features."
Ever-increasing system-on-chip complexity requires robust and error-free design and testbench code. The advanced algorithms in Synopsys Euclide enable running high performance compilation, elaboration and pseudo-synthesis that provide real-time feedback to improve design and testbench quality at the time of code development. The innovative engine architecture allows incremental analysis, error recoverability and produces advanced feedback on incomplete code. Identifying bugs early helps to avoid unnecessary simulation cycles, lengthy debug sessions and chip re-spins.
"Synopsys Euclide is a unique, innovative and highly interactive code development platform that accelerates design and testbench development for VCS users." said Sandeep Mehrotra, vice president of engineering in the Verification Group at Synopsys. "With Euclide, engineers can detect bugs early, ensure RTL code compatibility with Design Compiler and ZeBu, and optimize simulation performance with VCS."
Availability and Resources
The Synopsys Euclide on-the-fly code checking solution is available now. VCS and Verdi users can easily adopt the solution using existing project files and scripts. For more information, visit Euclide Integrated Development Environment.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Search Verification IP
Synopsys, Inc. Hot IP
Synopsys, Inc. Hot Verification IP
Related News
- InterMotion Technology boosts IP verification productivity for Lattice Semiconductor's CrossLink FPGA family using Aldec's Active-HDL
- Synopsys Announces Industry-First Unified Functional Safety Verification Solution to Accelerate Time-to-Certification for IPs and SoCs
- Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate 3D Flash Memory Verification
- Synopsys Enables Next-Level of Productivity with Addition of System-Level Capabilities to Verification IP for ARM Cache Coherent Protocols
- Baikal Electronics Selects Synopsys Solutions to Accelerate the Design and Verification of Their Advanced SoCs
Breaking News
- IAR Systems announces availability of RISC-V development tools with certification for IEC 61508 and ISO 26262
- proteanTecs Joins the TSMC IP Alliance Program
- BrainChip's Success in 2020 Advances Fields of On-Chip Learning and Ultra-Low Power Edge AI
- Revenue per Wafer Climbs As Demand Surges for 5nm/7nm IC Processes
- GPU shipments soar once more in Q4
Most Popular
- Verisilicon High-Performance and High-Quality AI Video Processor Powers Leading Datacenters
- AMD, TSMC & Imec Show Their Chiplet Playbooks at ISSCC
- Synopsys Delivers Breakthrough Performance with New ZeBu Empower Emulation System for Hardware-Software Power Verification
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 13.2% year-to-year in January
- Achronix and Mobiveil Announce Partnership to Deliver High-Speed Controller IP and FPGA Engineering Services
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page