GUC Monthly Sales Report - February 2021

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Mar 5, 2021 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Feb 2021 were NT885 million, decreased 20.0% month-over-month and also decreased 19.4% year-over-year. Net sales for January through February 2021 totaled NT$1,991 million, increased 1.1% compared to the same period in 2020.

GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)



Net Sales 2021 2020 MoM (%) YoY (%) Feb 884,804 1,098,267 -20.0% -19.4% Year to Date 1,991,269 1,969,633 N/A 1.1%

Note: Year 2021 figures have not been audited.

GUC Feb 2021 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)



Product Items Net Sales % ASIC 563,751 64 NRE 310,343 35 Others 10,710 1 Total 884,804 100

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.





