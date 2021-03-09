AMD and Xilinx Special Meetings of Stockholders to be Held on April 7, 2021

Recommend Stockholders Vote “For” the Acquisition and Other Proposals Set Forth in the Definitive Proxy Statement

SILICON VALLEY, Calif. -- March 8, 2021 -- AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) announced today they have set a date for the Special Meetings of Stockholders to vote on the proposed acquisition of Xilinx by AMD. AMD and Xilinx stockholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 10, 2021 will be entitled to vote at their respective Special Meetings, both of which will be held virtually on Wednesday, Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

AMD and Xilinx filed a definitive joint proxy statement and prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the proposed transaction. The AMD and Xilinx Boards of Directors each unanimously recommends that respective stockholders vote “FOR” the proposed acquisition and other proposals set forth in the definitive joint proxy statement and prospectus, which is being distributed to all AMD and Xilinx stockholders entitled to vote.

The acquisition will bring together two industry leaders with complementary product portfolios and customers, combining CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, Adaptive SoCs and deep software expertise to enable leadership in computing platforms for cloud, edge and end devices. Together, the combined company will capitalize on opportunities spanning some of the industry’s most important growth segments, including data centers, gaming, PCs, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense.

AMD stockholders who need assistance completing the proxy card, need additional copies of the proxy materials, or have questions regarding the AMD Special Meeting may contact AMD’s proxy solicitors:

MacKenzie Partners, Inc.

(800) 322-2885 or (212) 929-5500

Xilinx stockholders who need assistance completing the proxy card, need additional copies of the proxy materials, or have questions regarding the Xilinx Special Meeting may contact Xilinx’s proxy solicitors:

Innisfree M&A Incorporated

(877) 717-3923 or (212) 750-5833

