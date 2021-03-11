Vtool Appoints EmergeTek as Cogita Sales Representative

Belgrade, Serbia, Mar. 11, 2021 – Vtool Smart Verification, provider of Cogita, visual debug platform, announced today that it has signed a sales representative agreement with EmergeTek Business Development Group, LLC, a US based company, as their authorized sales channel.

"We are very enthusiastic to partner with EmergeTek as our sales representative in the US. Vtool's Cogita has helped many of our customers and has proven to be a major player in the efficient simulation debug and verification process", said Hagai Arbel, Vtool CEO. "The semiconductor market in the US, with its vast verification engineering community, can benefit from the accelerated debug process and first silicon pass that Cogita enables. We chose EmergeTek led by Clark H. Smith and Robert Grossman, as semiconductor veterans with proven track record in introducing new technologies in the semiconductor domain."

"EmergeTek is excited about the opportunity to work with Vtool to bring a unique visual verification debug and data analysis solution to the US market. Design and verification engineers need this enhanced ability to understand and debug complex simulation scenarios, quickly find root causes, along with being able to validate their testbench. Vtool provides this amazing capability through their Cogita Platform", said Clark H. Smith, EmergeTek Founder.

About Vtool

Vtool is helping semiconductor companies release their microchips faster and with fewer bugs. Established in 2014, Vtool's team of professionals work out of Tel Aviv, Belgrade, and Paris. Vtool targets the semiconductors domain with revolutionary solutions that usher in a new era in chip design, and by extension, the entire technological world. As a verification company, Vtool created the Cogita, a first-of-its-kind, abstract debug technology that leverages big data analysis to detect semiconductor design bugs faster and more efficient than conventional methods. Vtool augments its verification solution by consulting and support, and provides to its customers an end-to-end solution from concept to a working, bug-free product. For more information, please visit https://thevtool.com/.