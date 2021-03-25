Highly efficient 2-issue, dual-mac superscalar DSP core for Voice, Audio applications based on fourth generation ZSP architecture.
PLDA Joins ETP4HPC to share its expertise in High Speed Interconnect Solution IP with the European High Performance Computing Ecosystem
March 25, 2021 -- PLDA, the leading developer of high-speed interconnect silicon IP, is joining ETP4HPC, an association that gathers leading European players in high performance computing technologies.
ETP4HPC – the European Technology Platform (ETP) for High-Performance Computing (HPC) - is a private, industry-led and non-profit association whose main mission is to promote European HPC research and innovation in order to maximise the economic and societal benefits of HPC for European science, industry, and citizens.
Interconnect solutions like PCIe, CXL, and CCIX are key technologies for High Performance Computing, which require increasingly higher data rates with the lowest latency possible. PLDA, a leading developer and licensor of High Speed Interconnect silicon IP for over 25 years, is proud to take an active part in this European initiative which aims to develop the region’s high performance computing leadership.
“ETP4HPC is very glad to welcome PLDA among our members. Our association has been campaigning for years in favour of a determined European policy for the development of sovereign technologies in the field of high performance computing. With PLDA and their leading expertise in interconnect IP, we welcome key skills and technologies for the future of European HPC.”, declared Jean-Pierre Panziera, chairman of the ETP4HPC association.
According to Stephane Hauradou, CTO of PLDA “We are proud to contribute our expertise in this collective effort, spearheaded by ETP4HPC, to build a powerful European HPC ecosystem. As a company with European roots, it was a natural fit for us to take part in this initiative.”
More Information
For more information on PLDA products for High Performance Computing, contact PLDA or visit the company’s website:
- PLDA CXL Controller information: CXL Controller IP
- PLDA PCIe Controller information: XpressRICH Controller IP for PCIe 5.0
- PLDA CCIX based Controller: CCIX Controller IP
You can also read use cases of PLDA solutions in the High Performance Computing field.
|
Search Silicon IP
PLDA Hot IP
Related News
- SiPearl and Open-Silicon Research Collaborate to Accelerate Custom Silicon for High Performance Computing (HPC) Applications
- High Performance Computing Demand Puts Premium on Backend Engineering Expertise
- Synopsys Fusion Design Platform and DesignWare IP Selected by Baikal Electronics to Deliver Latest High-Performance Computing SoC
- Synopsys Demonstrates Silicon Proof of DesignWare 112G Ethernet PHY IP in 5nm Process for High-Performance Computing SoCs
- Synopsys and Socionext Expand Collaboration to Deploy HBM2E IP for 5-Nanometer Process in AI and High-Performance Computing SoCs
Breaking News
- Revenue of Top 10 IC Design (Fabless) Companies for 2020 Undergoes 26.4% Increase YoY Due to High Demand for Notebooks and Networking Products, Says TrendForce
- PLDA Joins ETP4HPC to share its expertise in High Speed Interconnect Solution IP with the European High Performance Computing Ecosystem
- Imagination launches IMG Labs to create breakthrough technologies
- North American Semiconductor Equipment Industry Posts February 2021 Billings, Surpassing $3 Billion for Second Consecutive Month
- Mitacs and OpenHW Group partner on $22.5M first-of-its-kind open-source research program
Most Popular
- Synopsys Collaborates with Keysight Technologies to Deliver Integrated Custom Design Flow for 5G Designs
- (Re)Shoring Up Semiconductor Manufacturing
- Global Semiconductor Materials Market Sets New High With 5% Expansion in 2020, SEMI Reports
- WISeKey Partners with Cortus to Secure Automated Vehicles Capable of Controlling All Aspects of Driving Without Human Intervention
- OpenPOWER Foundation Provides Microwatt for Fabrication on Skywater Open PDK Shuttle
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page