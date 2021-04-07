Efinix Announces Expansion of High-Performance Titanium FPGA Product Line

Titanium Product Line Expands to 1M Logic Elements

SANTA CLARA, Calif.—April 7, 2021—Efinix®, an innovator in programmable product platforms and technology, today announced the expansion of its Titanium product line to include devices up to 1M logic elements (LEs). Expanding the product portfolio unlocks the Titanium family’s true potential by making high-performance, high-capacity FPGA devices available to the cost and power sensitive mainstream market.

“Since receiving first silicon last year we have seen tremendous demand for Titanium devices and have built a large backlog of development kits and samples,” said Sammy Cheung, Efinix co-founder, CEO and president. “We continue to build upon that momentum and are on track to enter production with several additional Titanium family members as we strive to deliver the promise of high-performance FPGA technology to the global market.”

Titanium FPGAs offer superior Power, Performance, and Area (PPA) advantages over traditional FPGA technologies, demonstrating power reductions of up to 70 percent. Titanium devices redefine possibilities in high-volume, mainstream markets by delivering the density, flexibility, and performance previously associated with expensive, high-end FPGAs.

“Efinix technology is truly disruptive,” said Rich Sevcik, Efinix board member. “As compute requirements at the edge continue to explode, Titanium FPGAs promise to displace ASICs by offering reprogrammable flexibility with low power and at a performance point previously found only in high-end and prohibitively expensive FPGAs.”

As Efinix continues to roll out the Titanium family, many of the early access customers and partners have been able to rapidly take advantage of their improved performance and reduced power. One such customer is HCFA whose VP of Engineering Pengfei Yan, explained, “In our designs we have been able to run our RISC-V cores at greater than 400 MHz while simultaneously reducing system power. For us, a small footprint with high performance and low power, is everything. The Titanium family delivers all three without compromise, something that we have not seen before in the market.”

The Titanium family ranges from devices with 35K to 1M LEs. Their breakthrough PPA finds applications in markets ranging from consumer and edge compute to industrial automation, communications ,and automotive. Hardened features such as high-speed SERDES, security blocks, and MIPI interfaces ensure that Titanium devices meet the stringent requirements of their target markets.

“The exponential growth of connected devices has increased the need for security to protect users’ data and prevent malicious attacks,” said Mark Oliver, Efinix’s VP of marketing. “Titanium devices come with public key authentication and encryption capabilities, which ensures that only trusted bitstreams can configure the devices and user data is encrypted.”

About Efinix

Efinix®, an innovator in programmable products, is committed to delivering the low power and reconfigurability of its high-performance Titanium FPGA silicon platforms for applications in the mainstream market. Efinix FPGAs deliver power, performance, and area advantages over traditional FPGA technologies, unlocking new applications and delivering rapid time to market. Titanium devices range from 35K to 1M logic elements, have a small form-factor, low-power, and are priced for high-volume production. The Efinity® Integrated Development Environment provides a complete FPGA design suite from RTL to bitstream.





