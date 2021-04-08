Startup Transforms Compute-In-Memory
By Sally Ward-Foxton, EETimes (April 8, 2021)
At the TinyML Summit, early-stage analog AI accelerator startup Areanna presented the first public reveal of its architecture, disclosing some of the features of its 40 TOPS/W SRAM array-based design. The unusual design integrates analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog conversion within the memory array. Since ADCs and DACs typically take up the vast majority of silicon area and power budget for compute-in-memory designs, integrating this functionality within the memory array could be a game changer for analog compute technology.
Areanna is led by former Tektronix analog design engineer Behdad Youssefi alongside another ex-Tek colleague, Patrick Satarzadeh. They remain the company’s only two full-time employees, alongside a couple of part time engineers and several advisors. The company has achieved a test chip with one computing tile based on its architecture up and running.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Startup Transforms Compute-In-Memory
- Algolux Brings Atlas Camera ISP Optimization for Computer Vision to Arm ISP Users
- AMD and Xilinx Stockholders Overwhelmingly Approve AMD's Acquisition of Xilinx
- Intrinsic closes GBP 1.35m seed funding round to prototype next generation memory devices
- Semiconductor Units Forecast To Exceed 1 Trillion Devices Again in 2021
Most Popular
- First Google-Sponsored MPW Shuttle Launched at SkyWater with 40 Open Source Community Submitted Designs
- OpenFive Launches Die-to-Die Interface Solution for Chiplet Ecosystem
- Global Semiconductor Sales Up 14.7% Year-to-Year in February
- Synopsys and Samsung Foundry Collaboration Delivers High-Performance Physical Signoff on Samsung SAFE Cloud Design Platform
- Intel 2.0