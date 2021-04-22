EnSilica completes PPAP on safety-critical automotive ASIC design
April 22, 2021 – EnSilica, a leading provider of custom ASIC design and supply services, has announced a custom safety-critical ASIC has completed the stringent automotive production part approval process (PPAP) and is ready to enter into mass production with a tier-1 automotive supplier.
The ASIC’s novel functionality was developed in close collaboration with the automotive supplier to meet the needs of the OEM’s range of high-performance vehicles which demand sophisticated chassis management and control. The technology is equally suited to hybrids, EVs and hydrogen fuel cell powered vehicles.
The complex mixed-signal ASIC uses a BCD process with high voltage transistors, and combines extensive monitoring and fault detection circuits (for example open and short pins, over and under voltage detection and frequency monitoring) with duplicate redundancy on key functions.
Patrick McNamee, Director of Operations at EnSilica: “We worked in close partnership with the OEM and Tier 1 to realise this novel design concept. First silicon was delivered in 11 months and PPAP was completed in less than 2 and a half years. We’re looking forward to ramping into production in a range of new models. And with multiple chips per vehicle, the volumes are high for automotive.”
The part is qualified to AEC-Q100 grade 0, EnSilica’s in-house functional safety team developed the ASIC to meet the requirement defined in ISO26262 to the most demanding Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL-D).
|
Search Silicon IP
EnSilica Ltd. Hot IP
Related News
- RoodMicrotec selected as key partner for EnSilica automotive ASIC project
- Customisable wireless medical sensor chip with machine learning accelerator enables mass market advanced medical and vital-sign monitors
- EnSilica and Macnica Europe GmbH Sign Distribution Agreement for Custom ASIC Design and Supply Services
- EnSilica builds sales network to extend its design and supply services for the automotive sector
- EnSilica's RADAR Imaging Co-processor addresses problem of automotive data overload to accelerate development of self-drive cars
Breaking News
- Tenstorrent Selects SiFive Intelligence X280 for Next-Generation AI Processors
- Rambus Expands High-Performance Memory Subsystem Offerings with HBM2E Solution on Samsung 14/11nm
- EnSilica completes PPAP on safety-critical automotive ASIC design
- BrainChip Simplifies Deep Learning with Launch of MetaTF
- sureCore Unveils New Low Voltage Register Files
Most Popular
- Renesas and SiFive Partner to Jointly-Develop Next-Generation High-End RISC-V Solutions for Automotive Applications
- TSMC certifies Aprisa place-and-route solution from Siemens on TSMC's N6 process
- Revenue of Top 10 IC Design (Fabless) Companies for 2020 Undergoes 26.4% Increase YoY Due to High Demand for Notebooks and Networking Products, Says TrendForce
- Expedera Introduces Its Origin Neural Engine IP With Unrivaled Energy-Efficiency and Performance
- Xilinx Introduces Kria Portfolio of Adaptive System-on-Modules for Accelerating Innovation and AI Applications at the Edge
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page