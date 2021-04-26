Anritsu Corporation Selects PLDA's PCIe Solution for its Next Generation of Handheld Spectrum Analyzers

April 26, 2021 -- PLDA, the industry leader in high-speed interconnect, today announced that Anritsu Corporation has selected PLDA’s PCIe Controller IP for its next generation of handheld spectrum analyzers. Anritsu, a global provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions, joins a growing number of companies worldwide implementing PLDA solutions.

PCIe Technology has long been used by the test and measurement Industry, as high-quality and configurable PCIe IPs are perfectly optimized for high-end analyzers. The maturity of PLDA’s PCIe controller solution on ASIC and FPGA technologies and the company’s reputation for outstanding customer support were among the key deciding factors for Anritsu.

“Anritsu develops leading-edge handheld test solutions that require high-bandwidth connections to meet the needs of today’s high-speed wireless networks. The PLDA XpressRICH-AXI IP’s support of AXI streams connected to DMA engines was a crucial factor for us because it allows our field spectrum analyzers to efficiently stream I/Q to a computer via a PCIe interface.” said Russel Lindsay, Sr. Product Manager.

Key features in PLDA’s XpressRICH-AXI IP are:

Built-in DMA engine with Scatter-Gather and descriptor prefetch

Support of multiple, user-selectable AXI interfaces

A large range of configurations on leading-edge FPGA devices

According to Stephane Hauradou, CTO of PLDA “PLDA works hard to provide leading-edge PCIe solutions for the test and measurement industry. Today, we are proud to supply Anritsu, and we look forward to working closely with them now and in the future.”

About Anritsu

Anritsu Corporation (www.anritsu.com) has been a provider of innovative communications solutions for more than 125 years. The company's test and measurement solutions include wireless, optical, microwave/RF and digital instruments, operations support systems and solutions that can be used during R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed devices for design into communication products and systems. With the addition of OSS monitoring solutions, it has expanded its offering to provide complete solutions for existing and next-generation wireline and wireless communication systems and service providers. Anritsu sells in over 90 countries worldwide with approximately 4,000 employees.

About PLDA

PLDA is a developer and licensor of Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) specializing in high-speed interconnect supporting multi-gigabit rates (2.5G, 5G, 8G, 16G, 25G, 32G, 56G), and protocols such as PCI Express, CCIX, and CXL. PLDA has established itself as a leader in this domain with over 3,300 customer projects and 6,400 licenses in 62 countries. PLDA is a global technology company with offices in Silicon Valley, France, Bulgaria, Taiwan, and China.





