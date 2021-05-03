Q1 Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 3.6% Over Previous Quarter

Worldwide sales for March increase 17.8% year-to-year, 3.7% month-to-month

WASHINGTON—April 30, 2021—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors totaled $123.1 billion during the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 3.6% over the previous quarter and 17.8% more than the first quarter of 2020. Global sales for the month of March 2021 were $41.0 billion, an increase of 3.7% compared to the previous month. SIA represents 98% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Global semiconductor sales remained strong during the first quarter of 2021, topping sales from the previous quarter and substantially outpacing the total from the first quarter of last year,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Year-to-year and month-to-month sales in March increased across all major regional markets, and demand grew across a range of product categories.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales increased across all markets: China (25.6%), Asia Pacific/All Other (19.6%), Japan (13.0%), the Americas (9.2%), and Europe (8.7%). Month-to-month sales increased in Europe (5.8% percent), China (5.3%), Asia Pacific/All Other (3.4%), Japan (3.1%), and the Americas (0.6%).

About SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America’s top export industries and a key driver of America’s economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. Semiconductors – the tiny chips that enable modern technologies – power incredible products and services that have transformed our lives and our economy. The semiconductor industry directly employs nearly a quarter of a million workers in the United States, and U.S. semiconductor company sales totaled $208 billion in 2020. SIA represents 98% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

About WSTS

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.





