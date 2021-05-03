Silicon Wafer Shipments Edge Higher in First Quarter 2021 to Set New Record, SEMI Reports
MILPITAS, Calif. — May 3, 2021 — Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments increased 4% to 3,337 million square inches in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, topping the previous historical high set in the third quarter of 2018, according to the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) in its quarterly analysis of the silicon wafer industry. First-quarter 2021 silicon wafer shipments saw 14% growth from the 2,920 million square inches logged during the same quarter last year.
“Logic and foundry continue to drive strong demand for silicon wafers,” said Neil Weaver, chairman SEMI SMG and Vice President, Product Development and Applications Engineering at Shin Etsu Handotai America. “The memory market recovery further bolstered shipment growth in the first quarter of 2021.”
Silicon Area Shipment Trends – Semiconductor Applications Only
Millions of Square Inches
|
4Q 2019
|
1Q 2020
|
2Q 2020
|
3Q 2020
|
4Q 2020
|
1Q 2021
|
Total
|
2,844
|
2,920
|
3,152
|
3,135
|
3,200
|
3,337
Source: SEMI, May 2021
Data cited in this release includes polished silicon wafers such as virgin test and epitaxial silicon wafers, as well as non-polished silicon wafers shipped to end users.
Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for the majority of semiconductors, which, in turn, are vital components of all electronics goods, including computers, telecommunications products, and consumer electronics. The highly engineered thin disks are produced in diameters of up to 12 inches and serve as the substrate material on which most semiconductor devices, or chips, are fabricated.
The SMG is a sub-committee of the SEMI Electronic Materials Group (EMG) and is open to SEMI members involved in manufacturing polycrystalline silicon, monocrystalline silicon or silicon wafers (e.g., as cut, polished, epi). The purpose of the SMG is to facilitate collective efforts on issues related to the silicon industry including the development of market information and statistics on the silicon industry and the semiconductor market.
For more information, please visit SEMI Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipment Statistics.
About SEMI
SEMI® connects more than 2,400 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Association Partners, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org to learn more
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Global Silicon Wafer Shipments on Track for 2020 Recovery and 2022 Record High, SEMI Reports
- Global Silicon Wafer Area Shipments Edge Up in First Quarter 2020 Despite COVID-19 Headwinds
- Third Quarter Silicon Wafer Shipments Increase, Set New Quarterly Record
- First Quarter 2018 Silicon Wafer Shipments Increase Quarter-Over-Quarter to Record Level
- First Quarter 2017 Silicon Wafer Shipments Increase Quarter-Over-Quarter; Continue to Ship at Record Levels
Breaking News
- SmartDV Unveils Automation Tool Suite for Use with Its Extensive Verification IP Portfolio
- Samsung Expected to Recapture #1 Semi Supplier Ranking in 2Q21
- Silicon Wafer Shipments Edge Higher in First Quarter 2021 to Set New Record, SEMI Reports
- Flex Logix And The Air Force Research Laboratory Sign A Broad License To Use EFLX Embedded FPGA IP In GLOBALFOUNDRIES' 12LP And 12LP+ Processes
- FPGAs in the Storm
Most Popular
- FPGAs in the Storm
- Q1 Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 3.6% Over Previous Quarter
- PathPartner Joins BlackBerry QNX Channel Partner Program to Deliver Safety-Critical and Secure Software Solutions for Automotive Industry
- ARM pushes chiplets and 3D packaging for Neoverse chips
- Flex Logix And The Air Force Research Laboratory Sign A Broad License To Use EFLX Embedded FPGA IP In GLOBALFOUNDRIES' 12LP And 12LP+ Processes
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page