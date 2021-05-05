Tunable SM4 (ECB, CBC, CTR, XTS, CCM, GCM) accelerator - optional SCA protection
Synopsys Completes Acquisition of MorethanIP
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 4, 2021 -- Synopsys, Inc. today announced it has completed its acquisition of MorethanIP, a provider of Ethernet Digital Controller IP supporting data rates from 10G to 800G. This acquisition expands Synopsys' DesignWare® Ethernet Controller IP portfolio with the addition of MAC and PCS for 200G/400G and 800G Ethernet, providing customers with a complete low-latency, high-performance Ethernet IP solution for networking, AI, and cloud computing SoCs. The acquired MAC and PCS IP complements Synopsys' existing 112G Ethernet PHY IP solution. The acquisition also adds a team of experienced R&D engineers with extensive domain knowledge who have led the development of the high-speed Ethernet specifications.
The terms of the deal, which are not material to Synopsys financials, are not being disclosed.
Synopsys' broad DesignWare IP portfolio includes logic libraries, embedded memories, IOs, PVT sensors, embedded test, analog IP, interface IP, security IP, embedded processors, and subsystems. To accelerate prototyping, software development and integration of IP into SoCs, Synopsys' IP Accelerated initiative offers IP prototyping kits, IP software development kits and IP subsystems. Our extensive investment in IP quality and comprehensive technical support enable designers to reduce integration risk and accelerate time-to-market. For more information, please visit www.synopsys.com/designware.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.
