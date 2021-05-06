UMC Reports Sales for April 2021
Taipei, Taiwan, May 6, 2021--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of April 2021.
Revenues for April 2021
|
Period
|
2021
|
2020
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
April
|
16,382,058
|
15,059,189
|
+1,322,869
|
+8.78%
|
Jan.-Apr.
|
63,479,070
|
57,327,036
|
+6,152,034
|
+10.73%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- 25 to 1750 MHz quadrature mixer on TSMC CMOS 55 nm from NTLab
- CEVA's Bluetooth Dual Mode 5.2 Platform Achieves SIG Qualification, Expedites IC Design for TWS Earbuds and More
- UMC Reports Sales for April 2021
- OmniVision Reduces Automotive Camera Design Complexity with the New, High-Performance OAX4000 ASIC Image Signal Processor
- PsiQuantum and GLOBALFOUNDRIES to Build the World's First Full-scale Quantum Computer
Most Popular
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page